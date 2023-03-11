SUWANEE — Mill Creek handed Collins Hill, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA, its first loss of the season in Friday night’s Region 8-AAAAAAA boys soccer showdown.
In a match that was tied 1-1 after regulation, the Hawks won 3-1 with a goal in each overtime period, improving to 8-2 overall and taking over first place in the region at 5-0. Collins Hill falls to 11-1 overall and 4-1 in the region.
Mill Creek’s Max Mitchell scored a goal off an assist from Santi Aguirre, Oliver Gomes had a goal on a penalty kick and Jesse Lee also had a goal in the win.
Aguirre, Sean Bacha, Boris Basic, Lohan Heyns and Paden Mount led the Hawks’ strong defensive effort.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookwood 4, Grayson 3
LOGANVILLE — Remi Okunlola’s game-winning goal with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in regulation gave Brookwood a 4-3 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Grayson jumped ahead 1-0 before Tyler Kim scored the first-half equalizer for Brookwood. Okunlola and Caysen Leeper scored second-half goals for a 3-1 Broncos lead before Grayson answered with two more goals to tie.
Tolu Adeyemi, Caedmon Gross and Nebyu Samuel scored a goal each for Grayson (4-8, 2-4).
Mountain View 7, Central 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Obed Salmeron had three goals and two assists Friday in No. 6-ranked Mountain View’s 7-3 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA.
Joel Gonzalez had two goals and one assist, Tino Isaza had one goal and two assists and Abraham Adewumni scored one goal for the Bears.
Meadowcreek 3, Discovery 2 (OT)
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 10 Meadowcreek slipped past Discovery 3-2 in overtime on Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Discovery got goals from Sebastian Garibay and Joshua Ramirez, along with assists from Raymond Islas Garcia and Marlon Benitez.
Norcross 3, Peachtree Ridge 2
SUWANEE — Norcross downed Peachtree Ridge, ranked seventh in AAAAAAA, 3-2 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Daniel Romero and Brody Schroeder had Peachtree Ridge’s goals.
Providence 2, Union County 1
LILBURN — Kuhl Martin had a goal and an assist Friday in No. 2-ranked Providence Christian’s 2-1 win over third-ranked Union County in 8-AA.
Vincent Maraschiello had a goal and August Larson had an assist for the Storm.
