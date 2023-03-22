SUGAR HILL — Lanier backed up its new No. 1 ranking in Class AAAAAA with a 5-3 victory over North Forsyth on Tuesday.
The Longhorns improve to 13-0-1 overall and 9-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA with the victory. They play at Gainesville at 8 p.m. Friday for the region championship.
Alex Cobzaru (two goals), Zach Smith (one goal), Aiden Timmons (one goal), Aaron Ramos (one goal), Jacob Haynes (two assists) and Tyler Vidal (one assist) contributed in the attack for Lanier, while goalkeeper Ben Haynes made five saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 3, West Forsyth 2
CUMMING — Dominik Kosut scored all three Peachtree Ridge goals Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Forsyth.
The No. 7-ranked Lions got two assists from Martin Griffin-Bey and one assist from Jai Patel.
South 3, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Host South Gwinnett defeated 10th-ranked Brookwood 3-1 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Robel Abesolom scored two goals, the first off an assist from Vasco Maia and the second on a free kick for a 3-1 lead. Nathaniel Adeojo scored the go-ahead goal on a header off Maia’s assist.
South goalkeeper Erik Calvillo made 10 saves.
Grayson 3, Parkview 1
LILBURN — Grayson posted a big 4-AAAAAAA win Tuesday, beating Parkview 2-1.
Daniel Juarez -Arrascaeta, Caedmon Gross and Tolu Adeyemi had goals for the Rams (6-9, 4-5).
Collins Hill 6, Central 0
SUWANEE — No. 4 Collins Hill posted a 6-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
J.P. Santillan had two goals in the victory, while Sam Martinez, Zaid Handal, Andrew Cruz and Noah Goodman scored one goal each. The Eagles (12-2, 5-1) got two assists from M.J. Canlas and one assist each from Sekou Toure, Handal and Damon Harley.
Lambert 3, Discovery 0
SUWANEE — Discovery fell 3-0 to No. 1-ranked Lambert on Tuesday.
Seckinger 4, Stephens County 0
BUFORD — Seckinger celebrated its first Senior Night with a 4-0 victory over Stephens County in 8-AAAA on Tuesday.
Decatur 2, Wesleyan 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Decatur eked out a 2-1 win over Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Providence 6, King’s Ridge 0
ALPHARETTA — Providence Christian, ranked second in AA, routed King’s Ridge 6-0 Tuesday.
Vincent Maraschiello powered the attack with three goals and an assist, while Sully Croker had three assists and Kuhl Martin had one goal and one assist. Ben Lowndes also had a goal.
