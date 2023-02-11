LILBURN — John Charlton scored all three Parkview goals Friday in a 3-2 win over Discovery in boys soccer.
Carlos Garcia, Oscar Pineda and Dillon Bennett had assists for the Panthers (2-2).
Joshua Ramirez scored both Discovery goals with assists from Sammy Gomez and Antonio Altamirano.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 2, Archer 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View topped Archer 2-0 Friday behind goals from Tino Isaza and Luis Casique.
Goalkeepers J.C. Davis and Gabdiel Sotomayor shared the shutout for the Bears (4-0).
North 4, Mill Creek 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Mill Creek 4-2 on Friday.
Ryan Williams, Ishaan Prasad, Javen Leung and Logan Collins scored the Bulldogs’ goals.
Max Mitchell and Jesse Lee had Mill Creek’s goals.
Collins Hill 4, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Collins Hill rolled to a 4-0 win over Grayson on Friday.
Zaid Handal, Will Taylor, Damon Harley and Junior Franco scored for the Eagles, while Andrew Cruz, Anthony Herrera, Jackson Burrell and Paul Beleiu had assists.
Peachtree Ridge 6, Northview 3
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge outlasted Northview 6-3 Friday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Daniel Romero had two goals for the Lions, while Kostyantyn Chernyshov, Blaze Williams, Jared Vazquez and Brody Schroeder had a goal each. Juan Gallego-Garzon and Williams had two assists each, and Schroeder had one assist. Goalie Martin Griffin-Rey earned the win.
Brookwood 5, Norcross 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Norcross 5-0 Friday behind two goals from Colin Arscott.
Caleb Ghebreyesus, Caysen Leeper and Jamiah Burdine had a goal each for the Broncos.
Cambridge 3, Buford 0
MILTON — Buford fell Cambridge 3-0 on Friday.
Lanier 4, Seckinger 0
SUGAR HILL — Lanier posted a 4-0 win over Seckinger on Friday, improving to 3-0-1 on the season.
The Longhorns’ attack was led by Alex Cabzaru (two goals, one assist), Zach Smith (one goal, one assist) and David Rumble (one goal). Goalkeeper Ben Haynes made four saves.
