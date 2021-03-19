LOGANVILLE — Unranked Grayson blitzed fourth-ranked Brookwood for a 5-2 victory Friday night in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys soccer.
Ervin Alic scored three goals for the Rams (4-6, 2-2), while Mathieu Rose and Caedmon Ross had a goal each.
Brookwood falls to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in the region.
BOYS SOCCER
Discovery 2, Duluth 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Unranked Discovery took over first place in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys soccer with a 2-0 win over sixth-ranked Duluth on Friday.
The Titans are now 8-4 overall and 7-2 in the region. Duluth falls to 6-2 in the region.
South Gwinnett 2, Parkview 1 (PKs)
SNELLVILLE — Seventh-ranked South Gwinnett stayed perfect in 4-AAAAAAA with a 2-1 victory (3-1 on penalty kicks) against Parkview on Friday.
Caleb Rolon scored an equalizing goal off Jacob Rolon’s assist with 37 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. South goalkeeper Jacob Rolon saved two PKs in the shootout.
The Comets are 10-3-1 overall and 5-0 in the region.
Peachtree Ridge 1, Mountain View 0
SUWANEE — Tenth-ranked Peachtree Ridge pulled out a 1-0 win over Mountain View in an 8-AAAAAAA match Friday.
Nick Kosut scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Stephane Shongo.
Providence 1, Mount Paran 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian made Gabriel Smith’s goal five minutes into the match stand Friday night in a 1-0 win over Mount Paran.
Goalkeeper Ben Stone earned the shutout with three saves for the Storm (5-6).
AIS 2, Hebron 0
ATLANTA — No. 1-ranked Atlanta International scored twice in the first 10 minutes and held on for a 2-0 win over Hebron Christian on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.