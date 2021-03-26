LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery’s boys soccer defeated Archer 1-0 Friday night to clinch the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship.
The Titans (10-4, 9-2 region), who are headed to the state playoffs for the first time in program history, got the game-winning goal from Anderson Mercado in the 47th minute.
BOYS SOCCER
Berkmar 3, Duluth 1
DULUTH — Berkmar picked up an important 7-AAAAAAA win Friday night, beating eighth-ranked Duluth 3-1.
The Patriots, now 5-4 in the region, got a goal and an assist each from Daniel Hernandez and Tommy Redd. Carlos Rodas also scored a goal off an assist from Ismail Mohammed.
Mill Creek 3, Peachtree Ridge 2 (OT)
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek scored in the final second of the second overtime period, stunning Peachtree Ridge for a 3-2 win in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Rosemond Lekeaka, Jesse Lee and Lohan Heyns scored for the Hawks.
Stephane Shongo and Juan Gallego-Garson scored for Peachtree Ridge.
Parkview 3, Norcross 0
LILBURN — Parkview blanked Norcross 3-0 Friday behind goals from Juan Escobar, Caleb Diaz and John Charlton.
The Panthers (7-4-1) got two assists from Ryan Laraki and one assist from Diego Pereira.
Mountain View 2, North Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Carson Van Horn and Sammy Ismael scored Friday in Mountain View’s 2-0 win over North Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA.
Rafael Fernandez had an assist, and the Bears’ Bryant Sanchez had the shutout at goalkeeper.
South Gwinnett 3, North Forsyth 1
CUMMING — The Agard brothers teamed up for all three goals in third-ranked South Gwinnett’s 3-1 win over North Forsyth on Friday.
Kadeem Agard scored two goals, and Sekou Agard scored one for the Comets. The brothers assisted each other on all three goals.
Central Gwinnett 3, Lanier 1
SUGAR HILL — Third-ranked Central Gwinnett won 3-1 Friday night at Lanier in 8-AAAAAA play.
Providence 4, Galloway 0
LILBURN — Up a goal at halftime, Providence Christian pulled away for a 4-0 win over Galloway in 5-A Private on Friday.
Ben Stone posted the shutout at goalkeeper, while August Larson (two goals), Noah Williamson (one goal) and Gabriel Smith (one goal) led the offense.
Providence is 7-7 on the season and 2-1 in the region.
