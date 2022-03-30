FPEE0d5XsAUKnI8.jpeg
SUWANEE — Collins Hill, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, clinched the Region 8-AAAAAAA boys soccer championship Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Mountain View.

The Eagles (11-3-1) have won 10 of their last 11 matches.

BOYS SOCCER

Peachtree Ridge 3, North Gwinnett 1

SUWANEE — Third-ranked Peachtree Ridge capped its 8-AAAAAAA schedule with a 3-1 win over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Juan Gallego-Garzon had a goal and an assist in the win, Kaleb Thomas had two assists and Brody Schroeder and Dominik Kosut had a goal each.

Discovery 6, Berkmar 1

LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery rolled to a 6-1 win over Berkmar on Tuesday, finishing its 7-AAAAAAA slate with a 7-5 mark.

Joshua Ramirez, Miguelangel Garcia and Jason Salmeron had first-half goals for a 3-0 lead that held for the victory.

Buford 4, Lanier 2

BUFORD — Buford defeated Lanier 4-2 in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.

The Wolves (9-7-1, 6-6) got a goal and an assist from Caleb Ferwerda, as well as goals from Josh Kim, Lucas Stevenson and Mason Mandall. Sergio Garcia also had an assist.

Providence 6, Holy Innocents’ 1

ATLANTA — Vincent Maraschiello had two goals and two assists Tuesday in No. 7-ranked Providence Christian’s 6-1 win over Holy Innocents’.

August Larson (two goals), Keaton Dotson (one goal, one assist), Aaron Lee (one goal) and Sully Croker (one assist) also contributed offensively.

