SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s boys soccer team opened 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday with a 3-1 win over rival Peachtree Ridge, the No. 5-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.

Emmanuel Gyasi scored twice for the Eagles (6-2-1), and Jake Hall also had a goal.

Peachtree Ridge falls to 6-2.

BOYS SOCCER

Mill Creek 2, North Gwinnett 0

SUWANEE — Mill Creek won its 8-AAAAAAA opener 2-0 over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Phil Nowak and Lohan Heyns had goals, both courtesy of assists by Max Mitchell. Will Pirkle, Tyler Hudson and Lucas Meyer were keys defensively in the shutout.

Norcross 1, Berkmar 0

NORCROSS — Alex Chimbanda’s goal in the 24th minute off an assist from Deji Owoseni gave ninth-ranked Norcross a 1-0 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.

Goalkeepers Fredy Sanchez and Angel Mendoza shared the shutout as the Blue Devils improved to 6-1-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Parkview 3, Holy Innocents’ 0

LILBURN — Parkview posted its third straight win and second straight shutout Tuesday, beating Holy Innocents’ 3-0. Holy Innocents’ is ranked fifth in Class A Private.

The Panthers (4-2) went up 1-0 when Diego Pereira scored off Wyatt Smith’s assist. Dillon Bennett followed with an unassisted goal before Pereira assisted on a goal from Carlos Garcia.

Goalkeepers Eric Zehngraff and Clay Refling shared the shutout without facing a shot on goal.

Grayson 5, Apalachee 2

LOGANVILLE — Tolu Adeyemi’s three goals powered Grayson to a 5-2 win over Apalachee on Tuesday.

Mathieu Rose and Nhat-Long Ngo also scored for the Rams (2-5).

Buford 1, Winder-Barrow 0

BUFORD — Jefry Lopez had the game-winning goal off an assist from Nathan Montini as No. 9-ranked Buford defeated Winder-Barrow 1-0 in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.

The Wolves improve to 5-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the region.

Fellowship 5, Providence 4

ROSWELL — Fellowship Christian edged Providence Christian 5-4 on Tuesday.

The Storm’s goals came from Vincent Maraschiello, August Larson, Aaron Lee and Sully Croker.

