LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford outlasted Mountain View, ranked seventh in Class AAAAAAA, 7-3 in a wild, Region 8-AAAAAAA boys soccer matchup Friday night.
The Wolves’ Caleb Ferwerda scored three goals, one off an assist from Andrew Ivanicuic, one on a penalty kick and one unassisted. Josh Kim had three assists, and Ferwerda also had an assist.
Ivanicuic, Jefry Lopez, Davin Hurley and Bryce Entrekin scored a goal each as the Wolves improved to 4-8 overall and 3-3 in the region.
Mountain View falls to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the region.
BOYS SOCCER
Norcross 1, Meadowcreek 0
NORCROSS — Norcross toppled Meadowcreek, ranked ninth in AAAAAAA, 1-0 on Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Blue Devils (5-6-2, 4-1) earned a penalty kick in the second half that Alex Chimbanda converted for the game-winning goal. Norcross goalkeeper Fredy Sanchez made several key saves in both halves to preserve his shutout.
North 2, Duluth 1
DULUTH — North Gwinnett evened its 7-AAAAAAA record at 2-2 with a 2-1 win over Duluth on Friday.
Zak Naser and Javen Leung had North’s goals.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Berkmar 2
LILBURN — Peachtree Ridge slipped past Berkmar 3-2 in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Manuel Rodriguez-Alvarez, Dominik Kosut and Daniel Romero had goals for the Lions, and Juan Gallego-Garzon had an assist.
Grayson 9, Newton 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson cruised to a 9-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Tolu Adeyemi scored three goals for the Rams, Joshua Pinzon-Fields scored two and Ahmed Fofana, Daniel Juarez-Arrascaeta, Caedmon Gross and Edrick Marcos scored one each.
Goalkeeper Edwin Castro-Sanchez recorded the shutout.
Lanier 3, Habersham 0
MOUNT AIRY — No. 4-ranked Lanier stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 victory at Habersham Central on Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Longhorns (12-0-1, 8-0) got two goals from Alex Cobzaru, one goal and one assist from Jacob Haynes and one assist from Michael Zapata. Goalkeeper Ben Haynes made two saves in the shutout.
Providence 2, East Jackson 1
LILBURN — Vincent Maraschiello had a goal and an assist Friday in No. 1-ranked Providence Christian’s 2-1 victory over East Jackson.
Sully Croker had a goal for the Storm, and Briggs Baker added an assist.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.