CUMMING — Jefry Lopez scored two goals Tuesday as Buford’s boys soccer team posted a 3-2 win over defending Class AAAAAAA state champion South Forsyth, ranked ninth in the state’s largest classification.
Josh Mott had the other goal off an assist from Lucas Stevenson, and Josh Kim also had an assist.
The Wolves are 3-0-1 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 3, Parkview 0
LILBURN — Brody Schroeder, Andrew Lucisano and Juan Gallego-Garzon scored goals Tuesday in No. 6 Peachtree Ridge’s 3-0 win over Parkview.
Daniel Romero and Kaleb Thomas had assists for the Lions, and Rio Onwumere, Tyler Degner, Mickey Fragoso and Jared Vazquez led the defense. Goalkeeper Jai Patel had the shutout.
Norcross 1, Brookwood 0 (PKs)
NORCROSS — After scoreless regulation and overtime, No. 7 Norcross eked out a 1-0 win (5-4 on penalty kicks) over Brookwood on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Fredy Sanchez saved two penalty kicks for Norcross (3-0-1), and Bryan Martinez converted the clinching PK.
Mill Creek 3, North Oconee 1
BOGART — Oliver Gomes had two goals Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 3-1 win over North Oconee.
Max Mitchell also had a goal, while Jesse Lee and Joshua Mendoza had an assist each.
Collins Hill 3, Dacula 1
DACULA — Collins Hill pulled out a 3-1 win at Dacula on Tuesday.
