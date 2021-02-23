SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated a boys soccer team ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA for the second time this season, edging Lambert on penalty kicks Tuesday night.
The third-ranked Broncos (5-1) played Lambert (3-1) to a scoreless draw before the match headed to kicks. Brookwood won 5-4 on PKs.
Brookwood also defeated No. 2 Peachtree Ridge when the Lions were ranked first.
BOYS SOCCER
Archer 5, Grayson 4 (OT)
LOGANVILLE — Archer scored twice in overtime for a 2-0 win over rival Grayson Tuesday.
Barzee Blama scored the first goal three minutes into the first extra period with an assist from Dalton Holland. Two minutes later, Caleb Collins scored off Ivan Ivanastinin’s assist.
Archer (5-1) goalie Rogelio Domench got his fourth shutout of the season.
North Gwinnett 1, Mill Creek 0 (PKs)
HOSCHTON — After playing a scoreless match through regulation and overtime, North Gwinnett won a big 8-AAAAAAA match with sixth-ranked Mill Creek on penalty kicks Tuesday night.
Berkmar 6, Norcross 3
LILBURN — Ismail Mohammed scored five goals Tuesday in Berkmar’s 6-3 win over Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA.
Daniel Hernandez assisted three goals and scored one himself, while Jose Cabrera added two assists. The Patriots evened their region record at 1-1.
Alexander Reyes Garcia and Jorge Sotelo (two goals) scored for Norcross (0-5-1, 0-4), which got two assists from Malik Salawu. Rodrigo Ramirez added an assist.
Parkview 2, Johns Creek 1
LILBURN — Parkview defeated Johns Creek, ranked fourth in AAAAAA, 2-1 on Tuesday.
Brian Beltran-Perez and Ryan Laraki scored the Panthers’ goals, while Carlos Garcia added an assist. Parkview is 3-2 on the season.
South Gwinnett 4, Loganville 1
LOGANVILLE — Kadeem Agard scored twice and added an assist Tuesday in South Gwinnett’s 4-1 win over Loganville.
Collins Hill 1, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Peachtree Ridge 1-0 Tuesday in a 8-AAAAAAA match.
Winder-Barrow 6, Buford 0
WINDER — Buford fell 6-0 to Winder-Barrow on Tuesday. The Wolves are 4-2 overall and 1-2 in region play.
King’s Ridge 2, Wesleyan 1
ALPHARETTA — Eighth-ranked Wesleyan fell 2-1 to seventh-ranked King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
Walker 1, Providence 0
LILBURN — Walker edged Providence 1-0 on Tuesday. The Storm’s record is now 2-3.
