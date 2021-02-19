SUWANEE — Eighth-ranked Brookwood knocked off Class AAAAAAA’s No. 1 team, Peachtree Ridge, 1-0 Friday in a matchup of state-ranked boys soccer teams.
Nick Guzman had the game-winning goal for the Broncos (4-1). It was the first loss of the season for Peachtree Ridge, which falls to 5-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Discovery 1, Duluth 0 (PKs)
DULUTH — After a scoreless match through regulation and overtime, Discovery pulled out a 1-0 win (5-4 on penalty kicks) Friday against Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Archer 4, Meadowcreek 3 (OT)
LAWRENCEVILLE — Cody Busboom’s goal off an assist from Tyler Hutzell in the first overtime period was the game-winner Friday for Archer in a back-and-forth, 7-AAAAAAA game with Meadowcreek.
The Tigers (4-1, 1-1) got an early goal from Ivan Ivastanin with an assist from Javier Juarez, and Busboom assisted the second goal of the first half when he found Caleb Collins for the tally. Archer took a 3-2 halftime lead on a goal by Amari Williams with an assist from Barzee Blama.
South Gwinnett 3, Berkmar 0
SNELLVILLE — Kadeem Agard had a hat trick Friday in South Gwinnett’s 3-0 win over Berkmar.
Robel Abesolom, Sekou Agard and Caleb Rolon assisted the Cometes’ goals.
Mountain View 4, Tift County 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Obed Salmeron scored twice Friday in Mountain View’s 4-1 win over Tift County.
Juan Atehortua and Rafael Fernandez also scored for the Bears.
Dunwoody 2, Norcross 0
NORCROSS — Dunwoody beat Norcross 2-0 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA play. The Blue Devils fall to 0-4-1 overall and 0-3 in region play.
Central Gwinnett 2, Buford 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Third-ranked Central Gwinnett defeated No. 10 Buford 2-0 Friday in an 8-AAAAAA match.
Providence 4, Fellowship 3 (PKs)
LILBURN — Providence Christian went through eight rounds of penalty kicks before pulling off a 4-3 win over Fellowship Christian on Friday.
Ben Stone made the game-winning PK for the Storm (2-2), just before Fellowship’s eighth PK caromed off the post to seal the win.
Providence trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in regulation before forcing OT. August Larson scored two of the Storm’s goals in regulation, and the other came on a diving header from Aaron Lee off a cross from Dash Ivey.
Hebron 10, Loganville Christian 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian rolled to a 10-0 win over Loganville Christian on Friday. Daniel Torres posted a shutout in goal for the Lions.
