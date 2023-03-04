SNELLVILLE — Brookwood posted a 4-2 victory over rival South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Broncos jumped ahead 2-0 in the first half on goals from Colin Arscott and Gabe Morales, but South got one goal back before halftime.
Brookwood responded with two more goals — one each from David Varela and Arun Aguilar — for a 4-1 edge before South scored the match’s final goal in the 65th minute.
BOYS SOCCER
Parkview 3, Grayson 1
LOGANVILLE — Parkview defeated Grayson 3-1 Friday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
John Charlton had a goal and two assists, Dillon Bennett had one goal and one assist and Carlos Garcia scored a goal in the win.
The Panthers (4-5, 2-2) got solid defense from Brian Beltran-Perez, Wyatt Smith, Oscar Pineda, Matt Tolmich, Hernan Valenciano and goalkeeper Kendall Henry.
Buford 5, Central 2
BUFORD — Buford claimed a 5-2 victory over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Ezekiel Akintan scored two of the Wolves’ goals, and Josh Mott, Andrik Castro and Jefry Lopez also had a goal each. Bryce Entrekin, Junior Arroyo, Davin Hurley and Josh Kim contributed an assist apiece.
Lanier 3, Shiloh 1
SNELLVILLE — No. 6-ranked Lanier defeated Shiloh 3-1 in 8-AAAAAA play Friday, improving to 9-0-1 on the season.
The Longhorns, 5-0 in region play, were led offensively by Oscar Pulido (one goal), Tyler Vidal (one goal), Zach Smith (one goal, one assist) and Omar Valdez (one assist). Lanier goalkeeper Ben Haynes made one save.
Hebron 5, Calvary Day 0
SAVANNAH — No. 8-ranked Hebron Christian defeated Calvary Day 5-0 Friday.
