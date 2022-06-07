As much as he might like to say otherwise, Greater Atlanta Christian boys soccer coach Thom Jacquet didn’t recognize Alex Gomas as an elite soccer player when the two first became acquainted.
“I’ve known Alex since he was a little boy — I think he was probably in a stroller when I first saw him,” said Jacquet, who just completed his 31st season at GAC. “So I didn’t know then he’d grow to be 6-foot-2 and be my center back and an unbelievably good athlete.”
Gomas and his teammates grew together at GAC and the senior ended his prep career in fine style as the Spartans went 19-3 and won the Class AAA state championship, the sixth in the program’s storied history.
GAC, which finished a perfect 6-0 in Region 5-AAA and ended the 2022 campaign on a seven-game winning streak, was particularly impressive on defense, recording eight shutouts and playing 15 games where opponents tallied two or less goals.
For his strong defensive play and leadership on and off the field, Gomas is the Gwinnett Daily Post’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“I don’t have any words to describe how it feels, but it does feel surreal because it took so much hard work,” Gomas said of the Spartans’ championship season. “It was an arduous task we placed upon ourselves and I think we had a lot of expectations and were hyped up a lot, which placed pressure on us, from within and from the outside.”
When Gomas was a freshman, Jacquet recalled, he was moved to a defensive position on the field, and good things started happening immediately.
“As a freshman, he stepped in after three or four games as our center back,” said Jacquet, who in 2016 earned his 300th coaching victory. “And we had a good group of players and I think we won 16 straight games with him as our center back and we became a very strong defensive team.
“It was kind of a revelation — we hadn’t seen that coming and we put him out there in need at the time and he was brilliant. He’s a great 1-v-1 defender and a great organizer of the back four. As a freshman, he instantly became the leader back there and continued on throughout his career.”
While emphasizing that GAC’s state championship season was a true team effort, Jacquet assented that Gomas was at the top of his game.
“There’s nobody better,” said Jacquet, who also coached Gomas’ brother Max about a decade ago. “I’ve been around a lot of years and I can’t remember seeing anybody that good in the back. It’s not measurable, quantifiable or statistical, but he was just a brilliant player.”
Gomas — who enrolled at GAC in the sixth grade — said he felt he’d had a good season and added that he never gave any less than his absolute best.
“My mindset going onto the field is to always play the hardest I can,” said the son of Oksana and Michael Gomas of Snellville. “I always challenge myself not to get lost in the game sometimes. When I’m feeling tired or maxed out, I tell myself to keep my head in the game.
“At the end of the day, what makes me happy is knowing I played my heart out. I want to play with the utmost passion and be the hardest worker on the field. ... I tried my hardest to try my hardest in every game. That was my goal.”
In terms of team leadership, Gomas said he always keeps a saying his mother shared with him when it’s time to speak up.
“A good leader doesn’t just go to judge someone as quick as they can,” he said. “When I see mistakes, I don’t harp on them. I want to come from an understanding place. My mom always told me ‘Judging a person does not define who the person is; it defines who you are.’ I’ve lived with that quote for many years.”
“He’s quiet and he’s one of those guys who leads just by being there,” said Jacquet. “His few words mean everything to our team. He commands by his presence and when he speaks, people listen. He’s a great student, comes from a wonderful family, and when you meet him you know why he turned out so well.”
Although he said he received several Division I offers, Gomas signed in April to play at the University of Chicago. Gomas said he’s anxious to make a quick and positive impression for the Maroons, who play Division III in the University Athletic Association.
“I’m motivated to bring my greatest foot forward, to make some noise at UChicago,” said Gomas, who plans to double-major in political science and business with an eye on law school in the future. “My aspirations are to be in the starting 11 in September. That would be my biggest goal because I have so much passion and so much fire at this moment. It feels I can make a great impact on the team.”
In his second game at UChicago, the Maroons will square off against nearby Wheaton, where Jack Jacquet — son of Thom Jacquet — will be a junior this fall.
GAC’s soccer programs had eight seniors sign to play at the next level. Besides Gomas, boys team recruits included Beckham Jacquet (Harding), Damola Salami (South Carolina) and Matthew Taylor (Georgia State) and signees from the girls team included Elle Fair (Maryville), Marilee Karinshak (Washington University), Elli Moraitakis (Berry) and Denver Tolson (Harvard).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.