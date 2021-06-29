When COVID-19 ended the 2020 high school track and field season, it kept Isaiah Bond from showing the improvements he made from his freshman to his sophomore season. The Buford sprinter made up for it in a big way this season.
Bond swept the Class AAAAAA state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dash races in season full of blistering times, earning Daily Post Boys Runner of the Year honors.
“Overall, I had a great track season,” Bond said of his junior season. “My season goals I set going into the year I broke them the first track meet, so I had to keep going lower and lower. I got to the state meet and I was shy of both state records, but overall I think I had a good season.”
That Bond was after state records, not only titles, speaks to his impressive season.
He went as low as 21.05 seconds in the 200 and 10.48 in the 100, numbers that could have been even lower if he spent more time on track. He gave up summer track when he headed into high school to focus more on football (he is a current Florida Gators football commitment), which leaves the possibility that even faster times are out there.
“This kid is so naturally gifted at running and he’s one of the smoothest kids I’ve ever seen,” Buford coach Fyrone Davis said. “If he would run summer track one year, he would probably go 10.2 in the 100. He would probably go 20.5 in the 200. People don’t understand, it never got really hot here (this season). Even right now, I think he could go 10.3 range, 20.7 just based on the temperature and the track being really hot and faster to run on.”
Bond’s times at the state meet weren’t his fastest — 10.51 in the 100 and 21.19 in the 200 — but they were plenty fast enough to win. He was consistently fast in other key races at county (10.59 in the 100, 21.71 in the 200), region (10.59 in the 100, 21.43 in the 200) and sectionals (10.48 in the 100, 21.12 in the 200). Other than a third-place finish in the 200 at county, he was first in all of those races.
“He had a phenomenal season,” Davis said. “He would always ask me when we were going to start our speed work. I said, ‘We’re not going to do any right now.’ He just transitioned and said, ‘Alright, what are we going to do?’ I said, ‘We’re going to do a lot of 400 workouts.’ I knew how talented he was and once he bought into the workouts, he was able to do some amazing things on the track. Being at practice every day, he never complained, not one day. It was fun to be able to coach him and watch him grow.”
Bond also has grown into one of the state’s top football recruits, attracting interest in that sport since his freshman year when he picked up his first offer from Nebraska. Many others have followed with offers based on his football production and eye-catching speed.
He helped the Wolves to state championships in football the last two seasons, highlighted by a pair of touchdown catches in the 2020 state finals against Lee County. He had a 53-yard TD catch that was followed by a 16-yarder with 46 seconds left in regulation that sent the game to overtime.
Those results, paired with his speed, made Bond an easy sell to college coaches.
“When he ran 10.6 (in the 100), that (recruiting) radar went bananas,” Davis said. “He had some offers, but he didn’t have the Alabamas of the world. He didn’t have the Georgias of the world. He didn’t have the Floridas of the world. His talent was there. The film spoke it. But nobody knew who he was. Once they figured out, ‘Okay his film is good, his track is good, who is this kid?’ They started matching it up.”
Football was the first sport for Bond, who was born in New Jersey to New Yorker parents (his mother is from Brooklyn, his dad from Harlem) but grew up in Columbus, Ga. He got into track and field as an 8-year-old, and continued with both sports when he moved to Gwinnett as a fifth-grader. He moved to Dacula originally and then attended Jones Middle in the Mill Creek cluster, but chose Buford for high school.
“When I was in South Georgia, my coach when I was a little kid knew we were about to move and he told me, ‘If you go anywhere, go to Buford,’” Bond said. “We had no idea what that was, but now look at us, we’re at Buford High School. It’s crazy how that happened.”
Bond’s next stop looks to be Florida, which he chose over favorites Alabama, Miami (Fla.), Georgia and others. As of now, he intends to play football only at Florida, though he said that could change at some point in the future.
“Right now the plan is to play football (only),” Davis said. “(Florida) had the track coach on the Zoom call with him. They want him to run track. People don’t understand when you run 21.05, that’s really fast, especially when the kid doesn’t do anything but play football. They’re probably licking their chops to get him on the track as well. I’m not sure if he wants to do both on the next level. … I told him at the banquet, ‘You’ve been blessed by God. God’s given you a two-way go. He’s given you football talent. He’s given you elite track ability.’ I think when you’re that fast, you try both. It would be a shame if he didn’t run track. I would like to see him at the collegiate level training full-time to see what he could do on the track.”
Bond admitted college track isn’t in his plans currently — “right now, that’s a no,” he said — but he has big goals for his senior track season at Buford in 2021, assuming he doesn’t enroll early for the spring 2022 semester at Florida.
“My goals are 10.3, 10.2 (in the 100) and 20.6 (in the 200),” he said of the 2022 high school season. “I think I can run those.”
His coach agreed, pointing to the 200 target mark of 20.94, the current state record held by current Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill. Bond also has the No. 2 all-time mark in Gwinnett in both the 100 and 200.
“If i can get him to stay in (high) school, (the goals are) running 10.2 in the 100 and in the 200, him chasing Tyreek Hill’s record,” Davis said. “I just don’t want him to get comfortable chasing 20.93 and not chase 20.5. I think he can go mid-20s if not lower. That’s what we’ve talked about. Those are big numbers. We’re going to have to work. But if anybody can do it, Isaiah can do it.”
