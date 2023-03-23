MONROE — Mountain View’s boys lacrosse team held George Walton to one first-half goal in a 14-6 victory Wednesday.
Connor Barlan (six goals, one assist), Ryder Rodgers (three goals) and Kyren Fields (two goals, two assists) led the Bears’ offense. The other offensive contributors included Connor Donnelly (one goal, one assist), Owen Miller (one goal), Payton Westcott (two assists) and Jordan Cofield (one assist).
Mountain View’s Leo Rios won 15 of 16 faceoffs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 19, Forsyth Central 0
CUMMING — Buford routed Forsyth Central 19-0 Wednesday, improving to 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the area.
Kamden Clack (three goals, two assists), Evan Leonardo (one goal, three assists), Nash Perry (three goals), Payton Riddle (two goals, one assist), Dex Brewster (two goals) and Korbin Clack (two goals) stood out offensively for the Wolves. Alex Thorndike, Evan Oskarson, Jax Maloney, Jordan Castro, Jaden Evans and Noah Steinbrecher added one goal each.
Buford’s Austin Hurt was 15 of 16 on faceoffs, and goalie Matthew McCoy played well in the shutout.
Lanier 13, Brookwood 5
SNELLVILLE — Lanier defeated Brookwood 13-5 on Wednesday.
Brookwood (4-9, 2-2) got its offense from Mason Saunders (three goals), Jackson Hamilton (one goal), Elijah Bryant (one goal) and Landon Lofters (one assist).
