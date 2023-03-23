barlan.jpg

Connor Barlan

MONROE — Mountain View’s boys lacrosse team held George Walton to one first-half goal in a 14-6 victory Wednesday.

Connor Barlan (six goals, one assist), Ryder Rodgers (three goals) and Kyren Fields (two goals, two assists) led the Bears’ offense. The other offensive contributors included Connor Donnelly (one goal, one assist), Owen Miller (one goal), Payton Westcott (two assists) and Jordan Cofield (one assist).

