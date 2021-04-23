DACULA — Matt Morgenroth passed the 200-goal mark for his high school career in the Dacula boys lacrosse team’s 11-2 win over Southwest DeKalb on Thursday.
Morgenroth had four goals and an assist as the Falcons (11-7) posted the first winning record for a full season in program history. He now has 203 career goals, including 86 goals along with 27 assists this year.
Alex Crabb (three goals, five assists), John Blair (two goals), Joseph Wilhelm (one goal, one assist) and Hunter Devalle (one goal) also contributed in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
GAC 14, Decatur 2
DECATUR — Greater Atlanta Christian capped a perfect Area 1-AAAAA-A season with a 14-2 win over Decatur on Thursday.
Joseph Rose had three goals and an assist for the Spartans (11-7), Mason Duriez had a goal and three assists and Na’im Moss, Connor Maxa and Harrison Voelzke scored two goals each. Nate Mixon had a goal, two assists and five groundballs.
Aidan Bailey went 16-for-18 on faceoffs.
GAC opens the state playoffs Wednesday at home at 6 p.m. against George Walton.
Wesleyan 10, St. Pius 6
ATLANTA — Zach Blanton broke Wesleyan’s career record for faceoff wins in Thursday’s 10-6 win over St. Pius.
Broder Conley led the offense with five goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.