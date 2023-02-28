BUFORD — Buford’s boys lacrosse team opened area play with a 12-5 win over Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.

The Wolves (4-1) were led by five goals and an assist from Evan Leonardo and three goals from Nash Perry. Matthew Scruggs and Noah Steinbrecher had a goal and an assist each, while Fritz Whalen (one goal), Kamden Clack (one goal), Korbin Clack (one assist), Jordan Castro (one assist) and Colton Crawford (one assist) also chipped into the attack.

