BUFORD — Buford’s boys lacrosse team opened area play with a 12-5 win over Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
The Wolves (4-1) were led by five goals and an assist from Evan Leonardo and three goals from Nash Perry. Matthew Scruggs and Noah Steinbrecher had a goal and an assist each, while Fritz Whalen (one goal), Kamden Clack (one goal), Korbin Clack (one assist), Jordan Castro (one assist) and Colton Crawford (one assist) also chipped into the attack.
Goalie Matthew Canavan made 10 saves, and Buford’s Castro and Crawford played well in midfield and transition defense.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 7, Oconee County 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View eked out a 7-6 win over Oconee County on Tuesday.
The Bears’ defense excelled and limited Oconee to one second-half goal. Jordan Cofield led the effort with five forced turnovers, and goalie Anderson Kesinger made 12 saves.
Connor Barlan (three goals), Kyren Fields (two goals), Owen Miller (one goal), Bradley Muehlberger (one goal) and Payton Westcott (one assist) led the Mountain View offense.
Forsyth Central 15, Brookwood 6
CUMMING — Brookwood lost 15-6 at Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
The Broncos (2-4) got two goals apiece from Mack Trentini and Mason Saunders, and one goal each from Ashton Christiani and Aedon Linton.
