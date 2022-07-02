BUFORD — Some athletes are a good fit not only for their respective sport, but also their specific position.
However, it’s hard to imagine someone more perfectly fit for both than Buford lacrosse defenseman Davis Peek.
“I really don’t like the spotlight a ton,” the 2022 Daily Post Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year said. “I just kind of like doing my job and doing it well to the best of my ability. So playing defense fits my personality well.
“If I’m doing my job right, I’m not going to get recognition, pretty much. Maybe a little bit if I’m doing well enough. But if I’m not doing my job right, that’s when I get recognized.”
Most opposing coaches would probably disagree with that last sentence after Peek completed his high school career by serving as the cornerstone of the Buford defense in helping the Wolves (17-4) to the Area 1-6A/7A championship, and a spot in the Class 6A/7A state quarterfinals.
But it’s not difficult to understand why the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman feels the way he does considering the fact his toughest critic is someone who is as close to him as anyone he has ever known while playing the game.
It’s not that Buford head coach Kevin Peek, his father, was difficult to play for. Quite the contrary, Davis enjoyed it very much.
That said, he knew full well that expectations in certain areas of the game were set very high from his very first day in the program.
And the younger Peek dedicated himself to being able to clear that bar no matter how high it was.
“When your Dad’s your coach, he has, I feel like, an extra level of, I guess, clearance, so to speak, with what he can tell you and how harsh he can be because you’re his kid,” Davis Peek said. “And you know he loves you at the end of the day, and that’s easier to see.
“So therefore, he’s going to be a little harder on you and tell you things a little more straight up if you’re not doing good or being a good leader. He’s just going to tell you that. He’s not going to sugar coat it.”
As much as Kevin Peek demanded of his son throughout his career, his handling of Davis early in his career was more a matter of being even handed to Buford’s other players and making his son earn his place on the team.
“Early in his high school career, I was more careful about how much responsibility I gave him on the field because I wanted to avoid any issues around favoritism,” Kevin Peek said. “But I knew his capabilities and versatility as an athlete from a young age, and I knew he could fill pretty much any role we handed him.
“Going into his junior year, other high school and college coaches began telling me how good he was and could be. So I didn’t worry so much about appearances and favoritism as much and used him to fit the needs of the team.”
Ultimately, Davis says he didn’t mind how demanding his father was as a coach over the years, and, in fact, credits it for making him a better player.
“Having constructive criticism pretty much every day, that’s definitely been a huge thing to help build my character and also just be easier to take criticism,” Davis said. “I’m not going to say he’s the hardest coach I’ll have, but he’s definitely one of them. And I think it kind of broke me into future coaches and what they’re going to tell me.”
The on-field evidence seems to favor Davis’ assessment, particularly during Buford’s run to the area title and state quarterfinals during his senior season this spring, when he posted 14 caused turnovers, 36 groundballs and four assists.
Kevin agrees that the chemistry he had with Davis while coaching him during his high school career will help him as he heads off to play lacrosse in college.
However, it’s also something that he not only will miss personally, but the Buford program will miss as a whole.
“Our personalities are similar, as well, and we can read each other on the field pretty well,” the elder Peek said. “And he understood what I wanted defensively usually before I told (the team). That dynamic will be missed probably more than I know because we have been through a lot of big games and situations over the last four years together. That can’t be replaced.”
Davis will also miss the dynamic with his father, as well as his Wolves teammates, but the opportunity to play college lacrosse is helping him make turning the page a little easier.
And the fact it involves staying in-state by heading off to Macon to play at Mercer has him looking forward to the future even more.
“(It’s) even more (exciting) to represent my home state,” Davis Peek said. “Mercer is the only Division I program in Georgia. It’s not too far from home, and also gives me a great chance to build lacrosse down here with a strong program.”
