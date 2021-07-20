Jackson Buchanan entered the 2021 high school season with optimism.
Buford’s boys golf team had a revamped lineup and some uncertainty coming off a 2020 season that was called off by the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the senior liked the Wolves’ potential.
“I knew coming into it I had gotten better since last year and I knew there were kids on our team that coach (Justin Johnson) didn’t know about,” Buchanan said. “I told coach, ‘We’ve got these kids.’ He was like, ‘I don’t know. They didn’t play last year.’ I thought we might have something special. We all got better. We started shooting in the 70s, breaking school records. I was like, ‘Wow, we’ve got something special here.’ Coach Johnson realized it. Coach (Nate) Hamilton realized it.
“And we thought, ‘We could make a run at this.’ We won area. We did our job there. We got to state and it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but we did something special.”
While Buford finished sixth in Class AAAAAA, it was a record-breaking season for the team and a special final season of high school golf for Buchanan, the Daily Post’s Boys Golfer of the Year for the second time in his career. He also won the honor in 2019 after a fifth-place finish at state and an area title with a 70. The award wasn’t presented in 2020 because of the pandemic stoppage.
The Illinois signee finished the season with a 70.9 scoring average and fired one of the lowest rounds in the history of Gwinnett high school golf with a 64 in the Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club. He also was the low medalist at the area tournament with a 69 at Apple Mountain, as well as first-place finishes in the Big Red Shootout at Chattahoochee Golf Club, the Gwinnett Open at Chateau Elan and the Trojan Invitational.
“I think he definitely goes down as the best golfer to come out of our high school and arguably one of the best to come out of Gwinnett County, if not the best,” Johnson said. “I’m just tremendously impressed with his maturity over the years. He played with a lot of pressure this year. When you have the accolades that he does and the eyes on him in the golf world. The golf world, as big as it is, it’s also small. These kids know each other from the junior ranks and playing tournaments against each other. There would be whispers around the course because they would see that Jackson was there, he was playing in this one. Everybody wants to see how he’s doing and compare themselves with how he did.
“To play with that pressure as a young kid is immense, and I think it’s going to help him tremendously as he moves on. He’s been a program-changer for us in terms of what he’s done. He’s just a great young man.”
During the Trojan Invitational, Buchanan also made an interesting discovery that helped his putting.
“I figured out something with my glasses,” Buchanan said. “I had been playing with these normal prescription glasses for so long. One of our rounds at Sunset Hills at the Trojan Invitational it was getting kind of dark and I had to take the sunglasses off and I put these on. I had like a 4-footer for birdie that I hit closest to the pin. In my head, I was like, ‘I’m not going to make this. Why does the hole look so small?’ I figured out my glasses make the hole look smaller.
“Now if I play I either wear my Oakleys that are prescription, but they’re like athletic glasses, or my sunglasses, so the hole is normal-sized. That’s helped me a lot making 7-footers and 8-footers. It’s not that big of a deal outside 15 feet. But I’ve been converting inside 8 feet, so that’s nice.”
Buchanan wanted to play a little better in his final high school action, though a sixth-place tie in the loaded AAAAAA tournament was still a solid finish. He shot 71 and 72 in the two-round event, but hoped to go lower.
“I’d like to have done better at state, but I progressed and learned a lot,” Buchanan said. “That’s just golf. You’ve got to learn a lot whether you win or lose. … I hit the ball really well (at state). I’ve been hitting the ball really well. I don’t know if it was my reading, if I was pulling it, but I just couldn’t get those 8-footers, those 10-footers to drop. The second day I got it to 3 under through seven (holes) and I thought, ‘I’m making a run at this.’ I hit a brick wall and I landed in the lip of a bunker on 12. I was like, ‘Wow, that hurts.’ So I got a bogey there. If I got over that bunker, who knows what would have happened.”
An individual state championship and a team title would have been the ideal finale, but Buchanan is still happy with his Buford career.
“A lot of memories (at Buford),” Buchanan said. “A lot of team days where your day might not have been going well and you get with the team and they start cracking jokes. Being able to play this last year with COVID, it meant a lot. Being a senior and not getting to play last year, this year felt a lot different than the other years. And just getting to play with completely different teams was good. My first two years it was one team and this last year it was completely different. It’s something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”
