If the 2021 season ends up as Adam Watkins’ last in track and field, he was content with the finish.
“The only thing I didn’t get that I wanted was the school shot put record,” Watkins said of his senior season at Dacula. “But other than that, I did exactly what I wanted to do.”
What the Daily Post’s Boys Field Performer of the Year did was complete a season of victories in both the shot put and discus with Class AAAAAA state championships in both throwing events. He was previously Sectionals, Region 8-AAAAAA and Gwinnett County champion in both throws this season.
His discus toss at state of 169 feet, 6 inches at state was a personal best and his longest distance in the shot this year was 60-11 at region, just off the school mark of 61-6. He has been dominant in the shot put throughout his high school career, going unbeaten in that event since his sophomore season and ranking first in Georgia the last three years. He finishes his career ranked fourth all-time in Gwinnett in the shot put and 11th in the discus.
“It felt good to win (both throwing state titles),” Watkins said. “I knew I needed to win both of them. We didn’t have the 2020 season (because of COVID) and I wanted to make the most of my senior year. It felt good when I won both of them.”
Watkins began his throwing career as a 9-year-old in youth track, learning the trade from longtime Dacula throwing coach David Machovec. Watkins’ dad, Emmett Watkins, and Machovec were the longtime track and field coaches at Dacula (they both retired after this season), as well as close friends. Machovec is the only throws coach who has trained Watkins.
“Adam is a product of great parenting,” Machovec said.
Watkins gave his longtime coach credit for his success.
“(Machovec) meant a lot,” Watkins said. “Guaranteed without him I would not be doing all this. I would probably be a 50-foot thrower, if that. He’s done a lot since I was 9 years old. A lot of weekends throwing. Working four or five times a week. Coming back from track meets in different states and coming right back and throwing in practice the next day. It was a lot of hard work that paid off.”
Watkins may resume his throwing career at Kennesaw State, where he signed to play football as a defensive lineman, but that remains to be seen.
“I might (do track and field at Kennesaw State),” the 6-foot, 290-pounder said. “The football coaches told me if my grades are good after the first season, they’ll let me go do track if I want to. … I’m undecided (on track). Sometimes I think about doing it and I think it would be fun.”
Even if he competes in track and field, football is the emphasis for future.
Watkins chose Kennesaw State over a number of football offers, including the other schools in his top eight — Army, Elon, Wofford, Air Force, Austin Peay, Mercer and Navy. His offer list was a nearly even split of colleges who liked him at offensive line and colleges who liked him at defensive line. He prefers defense, though he played both sides of the ball for highly successful Dacula football teams the past three seasons.
“Drive after drive, that got tiring,” Watkins said.
He played at 270 pounds for Dacula, but hopes to play at 290 on Kennesaw State’s interior defensive line — ideally while maintaining the athleticism he had as a high-schooler.
“I feel like my strength is going to come and I already feel good in that area, and they have a good strength program,” said Watkins, who reported June 7 to KSU. “The only thing I’m probably worried about is my conditioning. Once I can keep up with conditioning, I’ll be fine on the football field in my mind. I can play with anybody. I just want to make the rotation my freshman year.”
