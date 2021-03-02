Unlike most of Georgia’s top divers, year-round specialists in their sport, Jacob Price divides his athletic attention.
The Wesleyan senior’s diving competitions, as they have been throughout his high school career, are limited to the winter high school season and to his summer season with his St. Ives neighborhood team.
“Jacob’s been a loyal teammate, very unselfish and a high performer as well,” Wesleyan head swimming and diving coach Kevin Kadzis said. “He is a diver first, but he’s a great all-around athlete. He runs cross country and was on the state team for cross country, and he runs track. He also does some swimming when we need him to as well. He definitely puts the team first.”
Despite the limited focus on it, Price put together an impressive diving career and is the Daily Post’s Boys Diver of the Year for a second straight season. He was fifth in the state in Class AAA-A with 483.85 points this year after placing third as a junior.
“I would say that (this season) was a lot better than I thought it was going to be because I had expectations based on COVID, the pandemic, just derailing what I was expecting my senior year to be,” Price said. “But it ended up being really great. We had a lot of new divers this year. It’s a small team, but it’s a bigger dive team than we usually had. We all got really close and practice was always super fun. Reclassification brought some really good divers into my classification, so I was happy with how I finished up.”
Price started diving as a 4-year-old — St. Ives has a long-running, successful diving program — and transitioned to year-round training until eighth grade, his first year at Wesleyan. After his enrollment at the private school, he joined the cross country and track and field teams.
“I did track in eighth grade, but I just sprinted, and in ninth grade I did cross country and long distance track for the first time, and I absolutely loved it,” Price said. “I’ve been hooked on it ever since.”
When he wasn’t diving or winning state titles with the perennial power cross country team, Price flourished academically as one of the top students in Wesleyan’s senior class. He has received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, which he chose over Georgetown, Georgia Tech and Harvard.
He hasn’t decided on his athletic path at the academy — the diving team (as a walk-on), the marathon team, the pistol team and intramural sports are options — but he has clear academic plans.
“I want to major in cyber operations, and I might minor in Chinese to kind of get a little connection to cyber policy with China,” he said. “I want to commission somewhere in the intelligence community or the cyber warfare community. And hopefully one day I’ll be working in the Pentagon.”
Diving at Navy isn’t the leading option right now, so his summer season with St. Ives, where he also coaches divers and swimmers, may be his last in the sport.
“I still really enjoy (diving),” Price said. “I think I’m going to miss all the friends I’ve had in the community. I still have a lot of friends who I dove year-round with who are great divers now. Hopefully, I’ll keep in touch with them. I’ll miss my coaches. That will be tough, but I’ll able to visit them. Diving just brought such a mental focus to my life. I was just able, applying this outside of dive, whether it be in school or in my relationships, I’ve got this ability to zone in when i need to and kind of focus and blur out the background noise so I can get done what I need to get done. I think I’m going to miss the training of that skill that dive helps me with competitions. But I think I’ll carry that with me.”
Price leaves a considerable mark at Wesleyan, where he regularly swam the 100 backstroke, relays and other events when he wasn’t diving.
“We’ll miss Jacob,” Kadzis said. “Jacob has done a great job of carrying on a really strong diving tradition here at Wesleyan. Diving is a unique dynamic, a team within a team so to speak. He’s really made a lot of extra effort to represent that part of the program.”
