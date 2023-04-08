DSC_9019.jpg

Peachtree Ridge junior Hayden Shelton is the Daily Post's Boys Diver of the Year.

 Katie's Images

In his first year at Peachtree Ridge, Hayden Shelton divided his time between diving and baseball, with diving eventually winning out.

“I grew up playing baseball and then started doing diving and then did both for a long time but now I’m just doing diving," he said. "I like that more than baseball. I took up diving in seventh grade when I was 12 or 13.”

