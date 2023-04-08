In his first year at Peachtree Ridge, Hayden Shelton divided his time between diving and baseball, with diving eventually winning out.
“I grew up playing baseball and then started doing diving and then did both for a long time but now I’m just doing diving," he said. "I like that more than baseball. I took up diving in seventh grade when I was 12 or 13.”
“He was a multi-sport athlete for a number of years, but diving just became more of his passion and his primary goal is to stay on the board, and as far as sports goes, that’s where his dedication and drive is,” said Jeremy Laird, who recently announced his retirement after 20 years as head swimming and diving coach at Peachtree Ridge.
Baseball’s loss was diving’s gain.
Shelton, who won the Gwinnett County championship and finished eighth overall at the Class AAAAAAA championships, is the Daily Post's Boys Diver of the Year for his performances during the 2022-23 season. He also finished second in December at the Clody Invitational at Mountain Park Aquatic Center in Stone Mountain, and was the Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club's Boys Diver of the Year.
“I’m really proud of myself and really excited I got that award,” he said.
Shelton said he decided to try diving after his participation in another sport (besides baseball) didn’t work out.
“I was always outside and flipping around and trying to teach myself how to do other things and my mom noticed it and put me in gymnastics,” he said. “And I didn’t like gymnastics, so we tried diving and I loved it and have stuck with it.”
Swimmers and divers on just about every level are among the hardest-working athletes around, and Shelton, who travels to Athens to practice at the University of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium, assented that nearly every day is a long one.
“I definitely make a lot of sacrifices,” said Shelton, who competes for the Athens-based Georgia Diving Club. “During the school year, I go to Athens four to five times a week. Then there’s three hours of practice and another hour to drive home. I get home around 9:30 p.m. and try to keep up with school, which is tough. And in the summer it can get tough, too, because I’ll have two practices a day. But as long as the work is paying off, I don’t mind doing it.”
And while he also finished eighth at state as a sophomore, Shelton’s experience and work ethic are producing improved results.
“From freshman year, the main thing for me is my scores have definitely gone up,” he said. “I’m consistently scoring higher, and since freshman year I’ve gotten harder dives and have performed better, which has enabled me to score higher. I’m trying to learn harder dives and I’m trying to perfect them for senior year.”
Laird said that Shelton this season served as a team captain and has proven to be an invaluable teammate.
“To be a captain, leadership is key,” said Laird, who noted that Shelton is also an outstanding student. “His interaction with his teammates, showing his leadership and being a mentor is the kind of upperclassman I need for these younger kids, especially coming out of COVID where some of these kids have never been in high school and surrounded by other people for a while. Having Hayden’s leadership is very helpful.”
Shelton also has his eye on diving at the collegiate level and is still having conversations about where he’ll be headed.
“I’ve been talking to a couple of different schools but I’m not set on any of them,” he said. “I’m keeping my options open and seeing which one fits me best.”
When asked if Shelton has what it takes to compete at the next level, Laird — who has sent nearly two dozen swimmers and divers to advance to the collegiate ranks — said, “He can compete in college. Absolutely.”
As the school’s record-holder in both 6-dive (316) and 11-dive (559), Shelton said breaking those records for the third time is among his goals heading into his final prep season.
“My goals are to break both of my records again, and I want to win Diver of the Year again and I’d like to go undefeated throughout the season,” he said. “That’s what I’ll be shooting for.”
