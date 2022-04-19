Sam Tennell’s final season on the Mountain View swimming and diving team was one to remember.
The senior — who did not compete in diving before enrolling in high school — won the Bettie Hudson Memorial Dive Invitational, finished second at the Gwinnett County Championships and came in sixth place at the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state meet, the highest state finisher from Gwinnett.
And when the Daily Post Boys Diver of the Year wasn’t diving, he was contributing to the team as a swimmer, which isn’t something you see every day.
“I started diving my freshman year,” said Tennell. “At one meet, we had a swimmer who couldn’t do his relay, so somebody asked me if I could swim and I started doing both.”
“Sam has been a county qualifier in swimming and diving and his qualifying times have been really competitive,” said Mountain View coach Lindsey Monteon, who added that Tennell swam relays, the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. “He qualified for county in swimming, which is very unique — you usually don’t see that.
“He's incredibly athletic and is able to pick things up very well. He did not grow up diving but he works very hard and really pushes himself.”
Tennell’s swansong campaign also saw him breaking his 6-dive, 11-dive and 12-dive school records.
“He came to us a freshman interested in diving,” said Monteon. “He’d never done diving before and every year he would see his county finishes get higher and higher. And this year he was top 3 at county and top 10 at state. It’s been cool to watch him grow as a diver and also as a young man and student-athlete.”
Although he hasn’t nailed down his college plans, Tennell — who has also played on Mountain View’s baseball team for four seasons — said that he’s interested in continuing to dive and mentioned Birmingham Southern as a possible landing spot.
“I’ve improved a lot since I was a freshman, but I’ve also improved a lot since last year,” said Tennell, who frequently practices with the Georgia Diving Club in Athens. “I feel I’ve been able to accomplish more than I thought I would, honestly.”
Monteon, who has coached at Mountain View for the past seven years and in the fall will become the inaugural swimming and diving coach at the new Seckinger High School, said that Tennell is not only an outstanding competitor, but he’s also proven to be a true team leader.
“Sam is a great teammate,” she said. “When swimming events are going on, you can see him behind the blocks, cheering on his teammates. A lot of high school swimming is about culture and tradition and building camaraderie, and Sam’s personality definitely plays a part in that. People follow him and they watch what he’s doing. He’s been a big part of our team and we’re sure going to miss him in many different ways.”
