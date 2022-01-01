Nathan Solomon was nowhere to be found on the Daily Post’s 2021 Super Six, the annual preseason list of Gwinnett’s top returning cross country runners.
Heading into his senior season at Shiloh, Solomon had potential, but he didn’t have the high-level results on his resumé yet. He more than made it up in his final high school cross country season, leaving no doubt where he stood among Gwinnett’s top boys distance runners.
Solomon won the Generals’ first state and county cross country championships since the late 1980s in a record-breaking season, earning Daily Post Runner of the Year honors.
“Nathan’s season has been truly inspirational for the Shiloh community,” Shiloh coach Devin Jones said. “His hard work and dedication are undeniable by all that know him and see him through his impact on the Shiloh community. We are extremely proud of his accomplishments and know that the future is bright for Nathan.”
This cross country season finished way better than his junior campaign, which saw him run 18 minutes, 30 seconds in a 58th-place state finish on the Carrollton course. A year later, he won the Class AAAAAA state championship on the same course with a Gwinnett-best time of 15:55, edging Creekview’s Bryson Gates by less than a second in a thrilling finish.
The highlight-filled season was what Solomon hoped for, even if he had some early doubts it could happen.
“I’m very happy with how the season went,” Solomon said. “Coming into this season during summer, I didn’t have an injury, just a nagging problem. For three days, I would be out. For a week, I would be out. So coming into the season, I didn’t know what type of shape I was in. Then we had that county race and I just came out and I just crushed that course. I gained a lot of confidence from that, like, ‘Man, I’m really fit right now.’ The races just kept going and going from there. I think there was only one race this season where I didn’t place in the top three, that was at Wingfoot, and I had a bad race that day. This season went phenomenal, a lot better than I thought it would. I never thought I would break 16 minutes on the state course. That’s an incredibly fast time. I have nothing to complain about this season.”
The confidence-building county meet saw Solomon cruise to a victory in 15:48, landing Shiloh’s first individual county title in cross country since Gibbs Knotts in 1988. His success also included a Region 8-AAAAAA championship in 16:31, followed by the state title — the Generals’ first since Knotts in 1987.
He wasn’t done winning after his state race, following it up with a victory in the Meet of Champions in 15:22. He then was 10th in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships’ South Regional with a school-record 5K time of 15:09, a second ahead of Shiloh’s old mark, and finished in 39th at Eastbay nationals in San Diego, Calif., with a time of 16:23.
“After all those injuries I was going through, I imagined I would not be where I am now, maybe a little worse than this,” said Solomon, who was 29th at the state cross country meet (17:06) as a sophomore. “I never imagined running this consistently for this long. It’s really fun now to go out every week and compete with the top guys. It’s what I did when I was a little bit younger. I had that down period and now I’m where I want to be and I’m just happy.”
Solomon’s athletic roots are in soccer, though he gravitated to distance running after his older brothers competed in the sport. It also helped that his father Samuel Gebreyesus, known around Shiloh as “Coach Solomon,” has coached the Generals’ distance runners since Nathan was in middle school.
“It used to be a little bit rougher,” Solomon said of having his father as his coach. “Just because when you have your coach at practice telling you this is what you need to do and you go home and he’s telling you the same thing, and when I was younger and a little less mature, it was frustrating at times. Now I know what I need to do and he kind of gives me the workouts and what I need to do, so it’s more hands free. He trusts me to do everything I’m supposed to do and I trust him to give me the right stuff to do.
“It’s very beneficial because at times if I’m feeling a certain type of way it’s easier to talk to him than if this person wasn’t my dad and was just a coach. No matter how close you get with a coach, it’s not like having your dad there.”
Solomon also will have familiarity with his future college coaches at Georgia Tech, where he older brother Nahom was a standout runner. He recently committed to the Yellow Jackets, praising the running program and the school. He maintains a 4.3 GPA, ranks fourth academically in Shiloh’s senior class and plans to major in biomedical engineering, making Tech a perfect match academically.
“I like a lot of things (about Tech),” Solomon said. “For one, financially and academically it was a good place. They have one of the best bio med programs in the nation. I love the guys on the team. They’re great. I’ve known the coach for awhile and I know I’ll like him. It’s pretty close to home, a 35-, 40-minute drive. I’ll be close to my family. Everything was lined up great. It was just an offer I can’t refuse.”
At Tech, Solomon steps into a program where his brother left a major mark. Nahom’s decorated career included NCAA trips in track and 2017 All-American honors in cross country, which made him the Yellow Jackets’ first cross country All-American since 1994.
“A lot of people think that it’s pressure (to follow Nahom to Tech),” Solomon said. “But when I go there, that’s one of the last things I’m thinking about. Even the stuff he did back in high school, I don’t think about. Maybe when I was a little bit younger and people would say your brother was this and that, maybe it would get in my head a little bit. Now after I got older and I’ve been running awhile and I’m doing my own thing, it’s great he did all this but I’m going to do my own thing.
“It doesn’t give me any unnecessary pressure. It’s kind of like, ‘He did these great things. I feel like I should be able to do these great things or even better.’ … I definitely think whatever he did, I feel like I’m in a better position to hit that or exceed that for simple things like in high school he didn’t have four years of great coaching like I did. Whatever he did is the bar now and I need to exceed that. It’s just motivation. He’s my brother and I want to do better than him. It’s extra motivation pretty much.”
Before he heads to Tech, Solomon has its sights on a memorable final high school season in track. He was seventh at state in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs last season, and is after more this spring.
“I’m trying get those state titles (in the distance races),” Solomon said. “That’s ultimately the end goal. Time-wise, I want to go under 9 minutes in the 3,200 and in the 1,600 I want to run around 4:08, that range. I don’t get to run the 800 that often, but if I set a time goal it would be around 1:55. I know we’ll have a chance to run the DMR (distance medley relay) and hopefully set a school record. If we have a really fast team out there, maybe go for a state record. I’m excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.