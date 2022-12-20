In the final race of his high school cross country career, Marc Petrucci wanted to expend every ounce of his energy on the hilly state meet course at Carrollton. He accomplished that mission when he ended up on the ground after he crossed the finish line.

The Collins Hill senior’s effort resulted in a perfect ending to his season with a Gwinnett-best, sixth-place finish in Class AAAAAAA and a county-best time of 16 minutes, 51.89 seconds at state.

