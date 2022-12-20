In the final race of his high school cross country career, Marc Petrucci wanted to expend every ounce of his energy on the hilly state meet course at Carrollton. He accomplished that mission when he ended up on the ground after he crossed the finish line.
The Collins Hill senior’s effort resulted in a perfect ending to his season with a Gwinnett-best, sixth-place finish in Class AAAAAAA and a county-best time of 16 minutes, 51.89 seconds at state.
“I knew I was sixth just because everyone was yelling and because of how close fifth through eighth were, so I knew I was sixth going down the last hill,” said Petrucci, the Daily Post’s Boys Runner of the Year. “After I crossed that line, I couldn’t even walk. I had to have people carry me because I gave it everything, but I was so happy about it. … It was basically everything I could have pictured. The year before I got 84th (at state) and I ran like 18:11, so to just go 16:51 on an honestly slower day with how hot it was, I was really happy with that.”
Petrucci had finished second behind Mill Creek senior Luke Kalarickal in two of the season’s previous big meets, taking second to Kalarickal in Region 8-AAAAAAA with a time of 16:32.60 and finishing runner-up at county in 16:11.50. Petrucci pushed ahead of the Mill Creek star and a number of Georgia’s top runners at the state meet, though.
He finished three spots and nearly 16 seconds ahead of Kalarickal, as well as one spot and less than a second ahead of another nemesis, Jackson Hogsed of Lambert.
“It went basically as perfect as I could have played it out,” Petrucci said of his state race. “This whole season I’ve been practicing kind of not going out too hot and trying to hold an even pace. Coach (Mike) Beaudreau’s always told me that. … We ran the Orthopaedic Invitational (at Carrollton) earlier this year in about September, and at that race I basically tempoed the first lap and then went hard and I ran 17:13 out of nowhere. So I said, ‘I’ll use that same strategy at state.’ The first lap I was kind of chilling, probably 11th or 12th through the first lap, and then I kind of just willed myself to bridge up the gap with Kalarickal and (Lambert’s Kushan) Patel and that huge group.
"I kind of worked to get as many places as I wanted. I was hoping for top 10, but really anywhere in there I would have been happy with.”
Petrucci made his decisive move on Carrollton’s final uphill stretch.
“Coming up separation slope, me and the Denmark guy (Ben Sydell) and Jackson Hogsed from Lambert — Jackson’s beat me every time I’ve raced him — coming up separation slope we were all together and we got to the bottom of that final hill before the downhill and Kalarickal was coming back to us,” Petrucci said. “Before the race I just told myself I was going to go as hard as I could no matter what. At the end of the race I wanted to be on the ground, not able to walk. That last hill I knew, especially Hogsed and Kalarickal, they have a better kick than me, so I just grinded up that last hill and was able to put a second gap in between us and I was able to hold that and secure sixth place.”
Petrucci finished two seconds out of fifth with his 16:51.89, just enough to hold off Hogsed (seventh, 16:52.86) and Sydell (eighth, 16:53.87).
“Marc has been a real asset to the team over the past four years, both as a runner and as a leader,” Collins Hill coach Heather Hunting said. “I have known Marc a very long time, and have seen him go from an inexperienced runner to the powerhouse he showed himself to be this year. He has taken coaching from our whole team of coaches, and never questioned that what he was asked to do would make him better. I have never met a more dedicated runner, teammate and student. In addition to excelling as a runner this season, he worked with the other runners on his team to help them reach their potential. I look forward to the amazing things he will do in track this year and in future years in whatever college is lucky enough to get him.”
Running has been Petrucci’s focus in high school after an interesting journey to the sport. He tried a number of sports when he was younger and played baseball until fifth grade, when he tried lacrosse and the coach put him at midfielder. The sport and position showcased his stamina for the first time, which led to a few 5K road races for fun. It then transitioned into triathlons during his middle school years, and he competed on a national level in seventh and eighth grade with Multisport Explosion.
He competed at the Olympic Training Center in eighth grade, but switched to full-time running for high school. He still trains occasionally on a bike, something he said helped his aerobic base this season without the risk of running-based injury.
“I loved (triathlons), that’s still my favorite thing to do,” Petrucci said. “The swimming and biking training kind of got too repetitive for me and running was always my favorite. And knowing running has the biggest benefit for college, I decided my sophomore year when I first started working with Coach Mike, to focus on running and get the best chance I can to run Division I.”
Petrucci’s breakout cross country season got him closer to that goal, and some top times in the spring track season will help, too.
“I just want to open up quick (in track season),” Petrucci said. “Last year my first race was right at my sophomore PR, so this year I’d like to open at least low 4:20s and try to be consistent with that. Right now with how the college aspect is looking, they definitely care more about the mile- and two-mile times as they should because all tracks are the same. I want to get those times early. I know I’m already behind the game (in recruiting) compared to some guys, so I want to get those times down as quickly as possible to get as many colleges looking at me as I can.”
When that college opportunity opens up, it will be rewarding for Petrucci and his coaches, including Beaudreau, who works with him outside of his work with the Collins Hill coaches.
“I have had the pleasure of coaching Marc for three years and this season has been especially gratifying to see Marc reap the rewards of all his hard work and dedication,” Beaudreau said. “As many readers know, the bond between the coach and athlete is special and I am just so personally proud of how Marc conducts himself in the classroom, with his peer runners and his faith journey. Marc's high school career has not been without its share of challenges and we have been so fortunate to have wonderful supportive coaching teammates in Coach Hunting and the Pifers.”
Recommended for you
This light filled, 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Suwanee is magazine worthy. Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Spread out in this magazine-worthy family home
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.