SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Peachtree Ridge 60-52 Friday in a Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball game behind 24 points and five assists from Vino Glover.
The Eagles also got 13 points each from Ethan Davis, Chris Lanns and Travis Hunter. Jabre Mills and A.J. Muller added seven points each.
Peachtree Ridge had four double-figure scorers — Christian Sweeney (14 points), Duke Clayton (12 points), Jairus Griffin (12 points) and Will Gray-Watson (11 points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview 60, South Gwinnett 57
SNELLVILLE — Parkview edged South Gwinnett 60-57 Friday in a 4-AAAAAAA game behind 23 points from Jason Edwards.
The Panthers (10-3, 4-0) also got 14 points, six rebounds and five assists from Asher Woods.
Discovery 58, Archer 53
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery picked up an important 7-AAAAAAA win Friday, slipping past Archer 58-53.
The Titans were led by Ian Davis (18 points), Mikey Moncrease (16 points) and Navaughn Maise (13 points). They limited Archer to 19 second-half points in the win.
Mill Creek 60, Mountain View 50
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Mountain View 60-50 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Jonathan Taylor (12 points), Connor Marshall (12 points) and Trajen Greco (11 points) scored in double figures for the Hawks. Josh Battle added seven rebounds and four steals.
Mountain View (6-16) got 26 points from Javon Jordan.
Shiloh 61, Dacula 54
DACULA — Shiloh topped Dacula 61-54 in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
The Generals were led by Devon Barnes (17 points, four assists), Zaron Jackson (16 points, six assists) and Nazir Griffin (11 points, five assists).
Lamariyon Jordan (24 points, four rebounds, three blocks, three assists) and Gabe Omoregie (11 points, seven rebounds) led the way for Dacula.
GAC 48, Cedar Grove 37
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian clamped down defensively Friday in a 48-37 win over Cedar Grove.
The Spartans were led by Josh Fulton (14 points, eight rebounds), LaMarr Randolph (nine points), Eddie Page (four points, nine rebounds), Colin Henry (seven points) and Saiku White (six points, five rebounds, three assists).
Hebron 61, AIS 27
ATLANTA — Samuel Hutto scored 15 points Friday in Hebron Christian’s 61-27 win over Atlanta International.
The Lions (9-8, 3-1) also got contributions from Scott Gabel (nine points), Jayden Williams (seven points, six rebounds), Jake Ward (six points, six rebounds), Preston Brown (six points, eight rebounds) and MaTaj Glover (six points).
