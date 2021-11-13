HOUSTON, Texas — Tyrese Elliott scored 30 points Saturday in the Grayson boys basketball team’s 87-56 victory over iSchool (Texas) in the Houston Tip-Off.
Elliott got plenty of support from his teammates, including 15 points and 10 rebounds from Chauncey Wiggins. Caleb Blackwell (13 points, eight assists, three steals), Gicarri Harris (13 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks) and Amir Taylor (10 points, eight rebounds) also played well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 66, Central Gwinnett 53
LAWRENCEVILLE — C.J. Johnson’s 20 points helped Mountain View to a 66-53 win over Central Gwinnett in Saturday’s season opener.
The Bears also got 16 points from Richard Rojas, nine points from Mike White and eight points from Donte Golden.
Dutchtown 68, Brookwood 48
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood fell 68-48 to Dutchtown on Saturday in The Opener at Discovery.
Shiloh 76, Mount Pisgah 54
LILBURN — Shiloh kicked off its season with a 76-54 victory over Mount Pisgah in the Double Trouble Showcase at Berkmar on Saturday.
Trevon Payton led the victory with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Isaiah Bertie had 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Seryl Slater (12 points, five rebounds, four assists) and D.J. Leak (seven points, five assists) also were key contributors.
Osborne 76, Dacula 72
LILBURN — Dacula came up short in a season-opening, 76-72 loss to Osborne on Saturday at the Double Trouble Showcase hosted by Berkmar.
The Falcons were led by Jackson Sousa (17 points), Lamariyon Jordan (15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks), Anthony Alston (13 points, seven rebounds), Omari Hamilton (10 points, four rebounds) and Blake Wilson (10 points, seven rebounds).
