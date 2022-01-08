SUWANEE — Mill Creek’s Trajen Greco was three assists away from a quadruple-double Friday in a 56-46 win over Peachtree Ridge in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
Greco finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and seven assists for the Hawks, who improve to 7-7 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Mill Creek also got 14 points from Brendan Jenkins and 12 points from Jonathan Taylor.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 75, Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 51
NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked eighth in AAAAAAA, rolled to a 75-51 win over Tampa Catholic (Fla.) in Friday’s Full Court Press Southern Showcase.
London Johnson sparked the victory with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists, Mier Panoam had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Jerry Deng had 11 points and nine rebounds. They were backed up by solid play from Samarion Bond (eight points, four rebounds, two assists), Hezekiah Flagg (six rebounds, four steals) and Michael Zhang (six points, three rebounds, two assists).
South Gwinnett 58, Albany 42
NORCROSS — South Gwinnett returned from a 16-day layoff with a 58-42 win over Albany (N.Y.) in Frdiay’s Full Court Press Southern Showcase.
The Comets (14-1), ranked ninth in AAAAAAA, were led by Ansar Osman (15 points, three rebounds, three steals) and Kamren Heathington (15 points, four steals).
Collins Hill 88, Lakeside 75
SUWANEE — Five Collins Hill players scored in double figures Friday in an 88-75 win over Lakeside-DeKalb.
Ethan Davis led the Eagles with 20 points, while Amare Banks (19 points), Kai McArthur (17 points), Kaden McArthur (14 points) and Tyrese Mixon (10 points) also played well.
Grayson 77, Wilson Academy 50
LOGANVILLE — Grayson coasted to a 77-50 victory over Wilson Academy on Friday.
The Rams, ranked seventh in AAAAAAA, were paced by Melo Oglesby (16 points), Chauncey Wiggins (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Kylan Fox (11 points, 10 rebounds).
Archer 86, Dunwoody 25
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer buried 14 3-pointers Friday in an 86-25 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Damoni Harrison (20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals), Christian Drummer (17 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Mark Peah (14 points, two steals) led the way for the Tigers. Major Freeman (eight points, four assists, two steals), Carl Anderson (nine points, four rebounds) and Ryen Jones (five points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals) also stood out in the win.
Shiloh 59, Central Gwinnett 29
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh stayed unbeaten with a 59-29 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
The Generals (12-0, 2-0), ranked third in AAAAAA, were led by 15 points from Trevon Payton and 12 points from Isaiah Bertie.
Buford 72, Habersham 70
BUFORD — Buford posted a 72-70 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Alahn Sumler had 19 points and Jaylon Taylor scored 17 for the Wolves, ranked second in AAAAAA.
New Faith Christian 52, Wesleyan 43
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 52-43 to New Faith Christian on Friday.
The Wolves got 15 points from Josh Kavel and 13 points from Thomas Chipman.
