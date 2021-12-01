SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team rolled to a 70-42 victory over Gainesville on Tuesday, improving to 4-1 on the season.
Thomas Allard had a big night with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Dylan Gary (13 points) and Duke Clayton (11 points) also scored in double figures. Julian Walker had eight points and 10 rebounds and Amaru Grosvenor added eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 73, Collins Hill 70
LAWRENCEVILLE — DeCourey McGowan had 24 points and eight rebounds Tuesday in Discovery’s 73-70 win over Collins Hill.
Danu Baker (17 points, seven rebounds), Byron Martin (nine points) and Zailan Blue (eight points) also played well in the win.
South Gwinnett 51, Chattahoochee 42
JOHNS CREEK — South Gwinnett pulled out a 51-42 victory over Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
Maalik Leitch (14 points), Kamren Heathington (13 points) and Jacob Washington (six points) led the Comets in scoring.
Duluth 52, Johns Creek 49
DULUTH — Duluth claimed a 52-49 victory over Johns Creek on Tuesday.
D.J. Phipps Jr. had a trio of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to power the win.
Forsyth Central 55, Mountain View 54
CUMMING — Forsyth Central edged Mountain View 55-54 on Tuesday.
The Bears (5-2) were led by Richard Rojas (13 points), Chance Boothe (11 points), Mike White (11 points), K.T. Sherman (eight points) and B.J. Beal (six points).
Lambert 69, Mill Creek 63
SUWANEE — Mill Creek 69-63 to Lambert on Tuesday.
Buford 92, Parkview 52
BUFORD — Buford dominated Tuesday in a 92-52 victory over visiting Parkview.
Lanier 61, Denmark 48
ALPHARETTA — Lanier posted a 61-48 win at Denmark on Tuesday.
Jayce Nathaniel (18 points), Tahai Morgan (13 points) and Conner Marcantel (10 points) scored in double figures for the Longhorns (2-2).
North Cobb Christian 88, Providence Christian 83 (2 OT)
LILBURN — Despite huge games from Sam Witt and Tony Carpio, Providence Christian fell 88-83 in double overtime to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Witt had a team-high 32 points along with three steals and two assists, and Carpio delivered 26 points, 18 rebounds and two assists. Chance Thacker had a nice all-around game with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Heritage 50, Wesleyan 34
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan struggled offensively Tuesday in a 50-34 victory over Heritage-Newnan.
There are plenty of different types of comeback stories in sports, but the most inspiring might be watching great athletes overcome tough injuries. Hydragun compiled a list of 10 amazing comebacks from sports injuries based on news reports, athlete interviews, and video footage of games and plays. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.