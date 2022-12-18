BUFORD — Mill Creek’s boys basketball team stayed on a roll Saturday with a 73-53 win over Meadowcreek at Buford City Arena.
The Hawks (7-4) won their fifth straight game, and seventh in their last eight.
Trajen Greco led four Mill Creek double-figure scorers with 17 points. Jonathan Taylor had 13 points, Stephen Akwiwu had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Nate Eroh had 10 points and eight rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview 68, Berkmar 66
BUFORD — Parkview edged Berkmar 68-66 Saturday at Buford City Arena.
Mike Matthews had 23 points in the win, and Jacob Wilkins scored 20.
Mountain View 76, Shiloh 72
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View slipped past Shiloh 76-72 on Saturday.
Bronson Blair scored 17 points in the win, Richard Rojas had 16 points and Q.J. Jones scored 12. Mike White finished with 10 points, while the Bears (9-2) also got eight points each from Jahmel Bruce and Donte Golden.
Shiloh was led by Tylis Jordan (20 points), Emmanuel Okogie (17 points), Waymon Bowie (11 points) and Nazir Griffin (10 points).
Archer 57, Social Circle 52
MONROE — Archer, ranked eighth in AAAAAAA, topped Social Circle, No. 5 in A Division I, 57-52 in Saturday’s Sandy’s Spiel Shootout.
Elijah Davis led the Tigers (8-2) with 16 points and three rebounds, Seth Means had 12 points (on four 3-pointers), three blocks, two assists and two steals and Kahmare Holmes had 13 points and three assists. Josh Mathurin added two points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Buford 65, Cherokee 63
BUFORD — Buford toppled Cherokee 65-63 on Saturday.
GAC 83, Monsignor Donovan 52
BUFORD — Greater Atlanta Christian routed Monsignor Donovan 83-52 Saturday.
Kaosi Chijioke led the win with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Noah Harry contributed 17 points. Vinh Nguyen (12 points, six assists, four rebounds), Jonathan Waters (14 points, three rebounds) and J.T. Wasiele (nine points) also played well in the win.
Creekside 65, Hebron 53
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian fell 65-53 to Creekside on Saturday.
The Lions got 18 points and two steals from MaTaj Glover and 10 points, 10 rebounds and a steal from Jelani Smith-Mason.
