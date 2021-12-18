GAINESVILLE — Stephen Jackson’s 12-foot jumper as time expired in overtime lifted Mill Creek’s boys basketball team to a 74-73 over Cherokee at East Forsyth on Saturday.
Jackson finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Trajen Greco led the Hawks with 28 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jonathan Taylor (16 points, six rebounds, two steals) and Nate Eroh (10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals) also played well for the Hawks (4-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Duluth 58, Furtah Prep 54
CANTON — Duluth pulled out a 58-54 win over Furtah Prep in the War Lodge Invitational on Saturday.
Andrew Daniels and D.J. Phipps Jr. scored 15 points each for the Wildcats, while David Culbreath added 12 points.
Mountain View 93, East Forsyth 52
GAINESVILLE — Mountain View routed East Forsyth 93-52 on Saturday.
Mike White led four double-figure scorers with 18 points. He was backed up by 14 points from Richard Rojas, 13 points from B.J. Beale, 12 points from Carter Watkins and nine points from A.J. Cheeks.
Parkview 65, Centennial 58
ALPHARETTA — Parkview defeated Centennial 65-58 over Centennial on Saturday in the Raider Invitational at Alpharetta.
The Panthers are 7-4 on the season.
Brookwood 67, North Forsyth 64
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood edged North Forsyth 67-64 Saturday.
The Broncos were led by Evan Dunston (13 points) and Osiris Shabazz (10 points, eight rebounds).
South Gwinnett 50, Dillard (Fla.) 44
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — South Gwinnett held on for a 50-44 win over Dillard (Fla.) in the Kreul Classic on Saturday.
McEachern 64, Grayson 62
ATLANTA — No. 9 McEachern knocked off fourth-ranked Grayson 64-62 on Saturday in Pace Academy’s Playing For A Change showcase.
Chauncey Wiggins led the Rams with 23 points, three rebounds and three steals. Gicarri Harris had nine points, four rebounds and two steals, and Caleb Blackwell added eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Montverde (Fla.) 76, Berkmar 51
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Berkmar fell 76-51 Saturday to Montverde Academy (Fla.) in the City of Palms Classic.
The Patriots (4-2) were led by Jermahri Hill (16 points), Malique Ewin (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Jameel Rideout (11 points).
Lanier 67, Evans 62
MARIETTA — Four double-figure scorers lifted Lanier to a 67-62 over Evans in the Lemon Street Classic on Saturday.
Jayce Nathaniel led the Longhorns with 18 points, Justin Birch had 13 points, Tahai Morgan scored 10 and C.J. Hyland had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Shiloh 67, North Cobb 63
CANTON — Shiloh squeaked past North Cobb 67-63 in overtime Saturday in the War Lodge Invitational.
Seryl Slater (20 points), D.J. Leak (15 points) and Trevon Payton (13 points) led the way for the Generals.
