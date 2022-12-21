Fkdpf9uXoAAgNas.jpeg
Special Photo

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — South Gwinnett’s boys basketball team won the BCAA Bracket of the Kreul Classic with a 34-33 victory over previously unbeaten St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) on Tuesday.

The Comets’ Kendall Walker earned tournament MVP honors, and Jet Horne was a first-team, all-tournament selection. Walker had a team-high 13 points in the title game.

