CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — South Gwinnett’s boys basketball team won the BCAA Bracket of the Kreul Classic with a 34-33 victory over previously unbeaten St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) on Tuesday.
The Comets’ Kendall Walker earned tournament MVP honors, and Jet Horne was a first-team, all-tournament selection. Walker had a team-high 13 points in the title game.
South improves to 8-2, and St. Thomas Aquinas falls to 9-1.
The Comets reached the finals with a 54-48, overtime win over Impact Christian (Fla.) on Monday. Walker had 16 points and Horne scored 13 in that win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 59, Calhoun 58
MARIETTA — Peachtree Ridge edged Calhoun 59-58 in the Lemon Street Classic on Tuesday.
The Lions (11-2) were led by Connor Teasley (18 points, eight rebounds), Rashad Dames (12 points, four rebounds), Khush Chauhan (10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and Byron Martin (10 points, three steals).
Eagle’s Landing 73, Buford 50
MARIETTA — Eagle’s Landing, No. 2 in AAAAA, rolled to a 73-50 win over Buford in Tuesday’s Lemon Street Classic.
Brennan Wansley (18 points) and David Burnett (11 points) led the Wolves.
Summerville (S.C.) 72, GAC 42
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Summerville (S.C.) defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 72-42 on Tuesday.
GAC’s top performers were Kaosi Chijioke (15 points, five rebounds), Noah Harry (10 points, five rebounds) and Amare Williams (six rebounds).
North Cobb 56, Wesleyan 38
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, No. 10 in AAA, dropped a Tuesday game to North Cobb 56-38 in the Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic.
The Wolves got 13 points from James McGriff and 12 points from Josh Kavel.
Providence 67, George Walton 64
MONROE — Down 12 at halftime, Providence Christian rallied for a 67-64 win over George Walton on Tuesday.
Samuel Thacker scored 23 for the Storm, No. 5 in AA, Thomas Malcolm had 16 points and six rebounds and Kamron Carryl had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Betsy Lane (Ky.) 66, Hebron 62
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Hebron Christian lost 66-62 to Betsy Lane (Ky.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday.
MaTaj Glover had 21 points, seven assists and three steals for the Lions, and Justin Bartleson had 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
