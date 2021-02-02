SNELLVILLE — Shiloh’s boys basketball seized first place in Region 8-AAAAAA with a 64-57 overtime win over Lanier on Tuesday.
The Generals improved to 15-4 and 8-1 in the region, while Lanier dropped to 15-5 and 7-2.
Shiloh was led by Devon Barnes (16 points, five assists), Trevon Payton (14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Nazir Griffin (14 points, four assists) and Donterius Williams (10 points, five rebounds) also played well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 56, South Gwinnett 53
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood picked up a big 4-AAAAAAA win Tuesday, defeating rival South Gwinnett 56-53.
The Broncos were led by 17 points from Chris Cole, 12 points from Donovan Gray and 10 points from Christian Reid. Evan Howell played well defensively in the win.
Archer 55, Duluth 38
DULUTH — Mekhi Carter led Archer to a 55-38 win over Duluth on Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Tigers also got solid play from Mark Peah (six points), Major Freeman (seven points, four rebounds) and Rochard Simeon (five points, three rebounds).
North Gwinnett 64, Collins Hill 57
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett got 18 points from Thomas Allard in Tuesday’s 64-57 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Bulldogs (16-7, 7-0) also got 13 points from Luke Keller and nine points from Jordan Hancock.
Peachtree Ridge 59, Mountain View 49
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge topped Mountain View 59-49 Tuesday in an 8-AAAAAAA game.
Malcolm Noel (16 points, three rebounds, two assists) and Will Gray-Watson (13 points, five rebounds, two assists) led the way for the Lions.
Zay Wilson led Mountain View with 15 points, Javon Jordan scored 14 and Chance Boothe added 10 points.
Dacula 70, Habersham 46
MOUNT AIRY — Dacula was dominant on the road Tuesday in a 70-46 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA.
Lamariyon Jordan (35 points, eight rebounds, five steals) powered the Falcons (11-10, 5-4), while Bryce Wilson (six points, five assists), Josh Mathurin (five assists, three steals) and Gabe Omoregie (eight points, four rebounds) also played well.
GAC 73, Carver 60
NORCROSS — LaMarr Randolph racked up 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 73-60 win over Carver-Atlanta.
Josh Fulton (17 points, four assists, three rebounds), Saiku White (11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists), Eddie Page (four points, 11 rebounds) and Carlton Lucas (eight points, four rebounds) also played well for the Spartans.
Holy Innocents’ 66, Wesleyan 64
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan made 15 shots from 3-point range, but it fell just short in a 66-64 loss to eighth-ranked Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday.
Beau Brown and Thomas Chipman scored 17 each for Wesleyan (6-12, 1-4 region), while Tate Gilley, Anakin Brown and Wyatt Hodges each scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.