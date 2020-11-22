SUWANEE — Shiloh’s boys basketball team edged host North Gwinnett 56-54 Saturday on the opening day of the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic.
Devon Barnes had 13 points, seven assists and six steals, and Amarion Jones had 13 points and four rebounds in the victory. The Generals also got 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Trevon Peyton and 11 points, six rebounds and four assists from Zaron Jackson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 67, St. Francis 56
LOGANVILLE — Grayson picked up a win over St. Francis on Saturday behind a big game from Ian Schieffelin.
Schieffelin had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists, and Tyrese Eliot chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. The Rams also got 10 points each from Taje Kelly and Chauncey Wiggins, and six assists from Kaden McArthur.
Norcross 65, Osborne 35
LILBURN — Norcross won its season opener in the On The Radar Tip-Off Classic Saturday, topping Osborne 65-35.
London Johnson (17 points, five assists, three steals), Jaden Harris (12 points, eight assists, four rebounds, three steals) and Jahki Howard (12 points, six rebounds) led the Blue Devils.
Berkmar 89, Brookwood 59
SUWANEE — Malique Ewin dominated with 29 points and 13 rebounds Saturday in an 89-59 win over Brookwood in North Gwinnett’s Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic.
Collins Hill 80, Gainesville 75
FLOWERY BRANCH — Vino Glover led five Collins Hill scorers in double figures Saturday in an 80-75 win over Gainesville in the North Georgia Report Showcase at Cherokee Bluff.
Glover had 22 points and three steals, while Chris Lanns had 16 points and five rebounds and Alpha Diallo had 16 points and four rebounds. Ethan Davis added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Jabre Mills had 10 points and five rebounds.
South Gwinnett 59, North Atlanta 52
CUMMING — South Gwinnett opened the season with a win, defeating North Atlanta 59-52 Saturday in the North Forsyth Raider Classic.
The Comets were led by Maalik Leitch (15 points, six assists), Kevon Shepherd (10 points, seven rebounds), Jet Horne (14 points, six assists), Michael Carter (four points, nine rebounds), Jacob Washington (seven points, five rebounds, two steals) and Justin Redmond (five points, three assists).
Meadowcreek 71, Washington 65
NORCROSS — Quinones Corpman scored 32 points Saturday as Meadowcreek won its season opener, the first game under new head coach Terry Smith, 71-65 over Washington.
Dayton Richardson had 12 points for the Mustangs, and Myles Burney scored 11.
Archer 71, Walnut Grove 46
SUWANEE — Christian Drummer scored 20 points to lead Archer to a 71-46 win Saturday in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic at North Gwinnett.
South Forsyth 60, Peachtree Ridge 53
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge fell 60-53 Saturday to South Forsyth in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic at North Gwinnett.
Cherokee Bluff 59, Mill Creek 49
FLOWERY BRANCH — Shorthanded Mill Creek fell to 0-2 with a 59-49 loss at Cherokee Bluff in the North Georgia Report Showcase on Saturday.
Jonathan Taylor scored 16 to lead the Hawks, while Josh Pittman scored 12.
St. Pius 69, Duluth 44
FLOWERY BRANCH — William Peaks had 14 points and John Durden scored 12, but Duluth fell 69-44 to St. Pius in the North Georgia Report Showcase.
Dacula 67, Paideia 37
DACULA — Lamariyon Jordan scored 16 points Saturday in Dacula’s 67-37 rout of Paideia.
Bryce Wilson and Gabe Omoregie scored 10 points each, and Josh Mathurin and Jansen Adams added eight points each.
Lanier 72, Hart County 69
FLOWERY BRANCH — Lanier defeated Hart County 72-69 Saturday in its season opener in the North Georgia Report Showcase.
Justin Birch (14 points) had the game-winning shot, and was joined in double figures by Makai Vassell (12 points), Boogie Morgan (11 points) and Blaine Bell (10 points).
Buford 66, Providence Christian 48
LILBURN — Caleb Blackwell’s 26 points propelled Buford to a 66-48 win over host Providence Christian in Saturday’s On The Radar Tip-Off Classic.
Alahn Sumler had 16 points and made five 3-pointers for the Wolves.
Chance Thacker led Providence with 17 points.
Hebron 66, Jefferson 51
JEFFERSON — Hebron Christian defeated host Jefferson 66-51 Saturday in the Jackson EMC Tournament.
Samuel Hutto had 14 points, Zach Calvert scored 12 and Jayden Williams had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions. Jerill Nix added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jackson Owens scored nine.
West Forsyth 60, Wesleyan 48
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 60-48 to West Forsyth in Saturday’s region opener.
Tate Gilley had 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead the Wolves, while Thomas Lowman had 14 points and nine rebounds against West Forsyth’s tall frontcourt. Beau Brown added 12 points and took three charges.
