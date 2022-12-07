SHS_ATHL_BRMRK_JAG_FC_GRY.jpg

BUFORD — Kamari Brown’s buzzer-beater Tuesday night gave the Seckinger boys basketball a 57-56 upset win over previously unbeaten Madison County, the No. 5 team in Class AAAA.

I.V. Redmond led the Jaguars with 15 points, and Akivo Walker scored 13. Brown (nine points), Carter Watkins (eight points), Braxton Miller (seven points) and Tony Wells (five points) also contributed in the win.

