BUFORD — Kamari Brown’s buzzer-beater Tuesday night gave the Seckinger boys basketball a 57-56 upset win over previously unbeaten Madison County, the No. 5 team in Class AAAA.
I.V. Redmond led the Jaguars with 15 points, and Akivo Walker scored 13. Brown (nine points), Carter Watkins (eight points), Braxton Miller (seven points) and Tony Wells (five points) also contributed in the win.
Seckinger improves to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-AAAA.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 64, Berkmar 55
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge improved to 7-0 with a 64-55 victory over Berkmar on Tuesday.
Bradley Goines (16 points) and Connor Teasley (12 points) were the Lions’ top scorers.
South Gwinnett 56, Lithonia 52
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett topped Lithonia, No. 10 in Class AAAAA, 56-52 on Tuesday.
Justin Redmond (14 points, four assists), Kendall Walker (12 points, five rebounds) and Ansar Osman (10 points, nine rebounds, five assists) led the Comets.
Mill Creek 48, South Forsyth 36
CUMMING — Jonathan Taylor scored 24 points Tuesday to power Mill Creek’s 48-36 win at South Forsyth.
Nate Eroh added seven points and eight rebounds in the win.
North Gwinnett 62, Dacula 49
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett had 20 assists on 23 field goals Tuesday in a 62-49 victory over Dacula.
Caleb Jones-Dicks led the Bulldogs with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Blake Seitz had 17 points and four assists. Lane Vance had a team-high seven assists.
Discovery 61, M.L. King 45
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery claimed a 61-45 win over M.L. King on Tuesday.
The Titans’ top performers were Colby Williams (14 points, seven rebounds), Trey Hobbs (13 points, four assists), Jamere Tucker (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Alcine Muhammad (nine points, eight rebounds).
Buford 64, Drew Charter 49
BUFORD — Buford defeated Drew Charter, ranked seventh in Class AA, 64-49 on Tuesday.
Newton 54, Archer 50
COVINGTON — Fifth-ranked Newton edged No. 8-ranked Archer 54-50 Tuesday.
Archer was led by Kahmare Holmes (15 points, six rebounds, two steals), Elijah Davis (11 points, three rebounds, two steals), Joshua Mathurin (eight points, four assists, two steals), Seth Means (eight points, three rebounds, two assists), Darrian Joseph (six points, four rebounds, four assists) and Aiden Ifill (seven rebounds, two blocks, four charges taken).
Lanier 58, Central Gwinnett 45
SUGAR HILL — No. 3-ranked Lanier posted a 58-45 win over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Longhorns were led by Osmar Garcia-Araujo (12 points), Jayce Nathaniel (11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists), Tahai Morgan (11 points), Landon Suarez (nine points) and Amari Chatman (nine points).
GAC 59, Chattahoochee 50
JOHNS CREEK — Greater Atlanta Christian topped Chattahoochee 59-50 in its Region 6-AAAAA opener on Tuesday.
The Spartans were led by Amare Williams (17 points, 10 rebounds), Kaosi Chijioke (13 points, seven rebounds), Noah Harry (nine points, seven rebounds, three assists), Jonathan Waters (10 points) and Vinh Nguyen (seven points, three rebounds, three assists).
Providence 78, Bethlehem Christian 49
BETHLEHEM — No. 8-ranked Providence Christian rolled to a 78-49 win over Bethlehem Christian on Tuesday.
Thomas Malcolm had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Storm, while Samuel Thacker (14 points, seven rebounds, three assists), Kamron Carryl (12 points, three assists, two rebounds) and Chandler Dunn (10 points, eight rebounds) also scored in double figures.
Wesleyan 62, Lumpkin County 39
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 8 Wesleyan got 20 points from Thomas Chipman in a 62-39 win over Lumpkin County in the Region 7-AAA opener on Tuesday.
Josh Kavel and James McGriff added 11 points each in the win.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Dacula at North Gwinnett boys basketball on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photos: Nicole Seitz) Click for more.PHOTOS: Dacula at North Gwinnett Boys Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.