SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey overpowered Mill Creek in a 65-49 victory Friday night in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
Godfrey led the Bulldogs (5-2) with 30 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Luke Keller (10 points, seven rebounds) and Thomas Allard (eight points, nine rebounds, four assists) also playled well for North.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 55, Meadowcreek 38
NORCROSS — Archer’s stellar effort defensively, including holding Meadowcreek to two points in the second quarter, led the way in a 55-38 win Friday.
Mekhi Carter (10 points, four assists, two steals), Christian Drummer (eight points, six rebounds, three steals), Damoni Harrison (nine points, five rebounds), Major Freeman (eight points, three rebounds, two assists) and Carl Anderson (five points) led the Tigers.
Collins Hill 74, Mountain View 56
SUWANEE — Ethan Davis scored 27 points in Collins Hill’s 74-56 win over Mountain View on Friday.
Vino Glover scored 16 for the Eagles, and Jabre Mills added 10 points.
Discovery 86, Duluth 61
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ian Davis scored 29 points, and Navaugn Maise had 15 points and 13 rebounds Friday night in Discovery’s 86-61 victory over Duluth in the Region 7-AAAAAAA opener.
The Titans (5-2) also got 15 points and five assists from Mikey Moncrease, eight points and three assists from Daveion Teague-Parham, four assists from Cam Shelton and seven points from Bryce Wilkins.
Providence 67, George Walton 53
LILBURN — Tony Carpio had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Providence Christian to a 67-53 win over George Walton on Friday.
Chance Thacker had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Storm, while Elijah Williams added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.