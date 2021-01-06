LILBURN — The Class A Providence Christian boys basketball team defeated its Lilburn neighbor, AAAAAAA Parkview, 70-66 Tuesday night.
Tony Carpio’s big game led the Storm — he finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Chance Thacker scored 20 to go with four rebounds and three steals, while Elijah Williams had 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 52, Archer 46
LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s boys basketball team edged Archer 52-46 Tuesday in a matchup of former region rivals.
Tyrese Elliot led the Rams with 13 points and three steals, Chauncey Wiggins scored 11 and Robert Cowherd had 10 points, four assists and three steals. Kaden McArthur had seven assists in the win.
Mekhi Carter scored a game-high 17 for Archer.
Berkmar 70, Dunwoody 45
DUNWOODY — Ahmed Soumahoro had 16 points, and Jameel Rideout scored 14 in Berkmar’s 70-45 win at Dunwoody on Tuesday.
Destin Logan (12 points), Jalen Harris (12 points) and Trey Lock (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Patriots (11-4, 4-0 Region 7-AAAAAAA).
Collins Hill 83, Brookwood 68
SNELLVILLE — Collins Hill posted an 83-68 win at Brookwood on Tuesday.
Vino Glover led the Eagles (8-3) with 24 points, Travis Hunter scored 16 and Chris Lanns had 11 points. Ethan Davis and Alpha Diallo added 10 points each.
Brookwood was led by 16 points each from Mike Williamson and Donovan Gray, and nine points from Evan Howell.
Lambert 60, Mountain View 48
LAWRENCEVILLE — Despite 17 points from Chance Boothe, Mountain View fell 60-48 to Lambert on Tuesday.
The Bears (4-9) also got 11 points from Javon Jordan and seven points from Zay Wilson.
Dacula 54, Central Gwinnett 42
DACULA — Gabe Omoregie had 16 points and six rebounds Tuesday in Dacula’s 54-42 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Falcons also got good play from Bryce Wilson (nine points, nine rebounds), Lamariyon Jordan (nine points, eight blocked shots), Taeveon Lewis (eight points, seven rebounds), Moussa Barry (five points, four steals) and Josh Mathurin (nine assists).
Shiloh 80, Habersham Central 40
MOUNT AIRY — Shiloh routed Habersham Central 80-40 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Generals (9-3, 2-0) were led by Seryl Slater (13 points, four assists), Duntarius Williams (13 points, five rebounds), Trevon Payton (12 points, eight rebounds), Nazir Griffin (10 points, five assists) and Mehki Mathis (10 points, three assists).
Lanier 77, Winder-Barrow 63
WINDER — Makai Vassell and Iajah Phillips scored 18 points each Tuesday in Lanier’s 77-63 victory over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Longhorns (10-3, 2-0) also got 11 points from Tahai Morgan, 11 points from Mason Friedel and 10 points from Andrew McConnell.
GAC 61, Salem 53
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian knocked off fourth-ranked Salem 61-53 Tuesday.
Lamarr Randolph (16 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Josh Fulton (14 points, 11 rebounds) led the GAC offense, while Saiku White had six assists and three rebounds, along with stellar defensive play. The Spartans also got solid play from Eddie Page (six points, six rebounds), Kaosi Chijioke (seven points, three rebounds) and Josh Parker (four points, six rebounds).
Wesleyan 58, Landmark Christian 38
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated Landmark Christian 58-38 Tuesday in non-region action.
Tate Gilley (17 points) and Thomas Chipman (15 points) were the Wolves’ top scorers.
