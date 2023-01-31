Image.jpeg

Connor Teasley

SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge knocked off Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, 58-55 Tuesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.

The Lions (18-5, 8-2 region) were led by Byron Martin’s 22 points and Rashad Dames’ 11 points. Martin and Colin Washington had a pair of important baskets in the closing moments, and Connor Teasley delivered two clutch free throws.

