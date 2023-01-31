SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge knocked off Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, 58-55 Tuesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
The Lions (18-5, 8-2 region) were led by Byron Martin’s 22 points and Rashad Dames’ 11 points. Martin and Colin Washington had a pair of important baskets in the closing moments, and Connor Teasley delivered two clutch free throws.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 59, Archer 43
LOGANVILLE — No. 5-ranked Grayson earned a 59-43 victory over No. 7 Archer in 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball Tuesday.
Gicarri Harris (16 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals), Anthony Alston (16 points, two rebounds) and C.J. Hyland (14 points, five assists) scored in double figures for the Rams. Amir Taylor (six points, 10 rebounds) and Chad Moodie (four points, 10 rebounds, two blocks) also played well.
Grayson improves to 15-5 overall and 5-1 in region play, while Archer falls to 16-4 and 3-3.
South 65, Parkview 55
SNELLVILLE — Ninth-ranked South Gwinnett beat Parkview 65-55 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Comets’ top performers were Talal Ansah (14 points, 11 rebounds), Ansar Osman (17 points, six rebounds), Kendall Walker (15 points, five assists) and Justin Redmond (eight points, six assists).
Discovery 74, Meadowcreek 70
LAWRENCEVILLE — Colby Williams had 26 points and six rebounds Tuesday to lift Discovery to a 74-70 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
Robertson Gensee was close behind with 19 points, while the Titans also got key play from Alan Freeman (10 points), Trey Hobbs (nine points, four assists) and Jamere Tucker (five points, six rebounds, five assists).
Duluth 66, Berkmar 54
LILBURN — Duluth scored a big 7-AAAAAAA win Tuesday, defeating Berkmar 66-54.
Mill Creek 64, Dacula 46
DACULA — Mill Creek defeated Dacula 64-46 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Hawks were led by Trajen Greco (12 points, six assists, five rebounds), John McIntyre (11 points), Julian Finch (10 points), Stephen Akwiwu (eight points, eight rebounds) and Nate Eroh (eight points, seven rebounds).
Buford 82, Central 66
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford downed Central Gwinnett 82-66 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Cam Kelly scored 19 points in the win, London Williams had 16 points, Brennan Wansley had 13 points and David Burnett scored 11.
Central was led by Timothy Smith (19 points), Jacy Miles (14 points) and Malik Rideout (10 points).
Collins Hill 62, Mountain View 56
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 62-56 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Mountain View was led by Q.J. Jones (13 points), C.J. Johnson (10 points), Bronson Blair (10 points), Jah-Mel Bruce (10 points) and Mike White (nine points).
Newton 73, Brookwood 43
COVINGTON — Brookwood fell 73-43 at No. 3-ranked Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Christian Reid and R.J. Williams scored 10 each for the Broncos.
Lanier 52, Shiloh 48
SUGAR HILL — Third-ranked Lanier pulled out a 52-48 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Longhorns (18-4, 9-0) were led by Jayce Nathaniel (21 points, 10 rebounds), Osmar Garcia-Araujo (14 points, four rebounds, four assists), Cameron Thornton (seven points) and Tahai Morgan (clutch free throws late).
Emmanuel Okogie scored 21 to lead Shiloh, and Tylis Jordan added 16 points.
GAC 58, Cambridge 56
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian beat Cambridge 58-56 Tuesday for 6-AAAAA win.
Noah Harry (18 points, two assists), Kaosi Chijioke (six points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) and Jonathan Waters (14 points) led the win, while Nick Teague (six points, eight rebounds), Amare Williams (four points, six assists) and Ledger Kincaid (six points) also played well.
Hebron 55, Hart County 50
HARTWELL — Hebron Christian claimed a 55-50 win at Hart County in 8-AAA play Tuesday.
Blake Wilson (17 points, eight rebounds), Justin Bartleson (11 points, six rebounds) and MaTaj Glover (eight points, eight assists, five steals) stood out for the Lions, while Ty Warbington and Brandon Becker also played well.
Wesleyan 44, West Hall 38
OAKWOOD — Wesleyan posted a 44-38 win over West Hall in 7-AAA on Tuesday.
Josh Kavel (12 points), Thomas Chipman (10 points), Brayden Tidwell (eight points) and Derwin Hodge (five blocks) led the Wolves.
Providence 66, Athens Academy 60
LILBURN — Providence Christian, No. 7 in AA, hit the 20-win mark with a 66-60 triumph over Athens Academy on Tuesday.
The Storm (20-3, 7-1) had five double-figure scorers — Samuel Thacker (15 points, four rebounds, two assists), Devin Long (14 points, four rebounds), Kamron Carryl (14 points, three rebounds), Thomas Malcolm (11 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Dre Booker (10 points, seven rebounds).
