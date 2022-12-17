SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys basketball team stayed perfect in Region 7-AAAAAAA with a 62-51 win over North Gwinnett on Friday.
The Lions (9-1, 3-0) were led by Khush Chauhan’s 18 points, and Byron Martin’s 14 points. Connor Teasley added eight points in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 70, Lanier 58
SUWANEE — Trajen Greco scored 23 points Friday in Mill Creek’s 70-58 win over Lanier, ranked third in Class AAAAAA, on Friday.
Nate Eroh (14 points, eight rebounds), Stephen Akwiwu (12 points, seven rebounds) and John McIntyre (10 points) also scored in double figures for the surging Hawks (6-4), who have won four in a row and six of seven.
Brookwood 65, GAC 54
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood topped Greater Atlanta Christian 65-54 Friday.
Evan Dunston had 17 points and five 3-pointers for the Broncos, and Alex Young had 15 points, a trio of 3-pointers and eight rebounds. R.J. Williams (nine points, three assists), Daylan Dixon (eight points, six assists) and Nate Daniel (seven points, four rebounds) also stood out in the win.
GAC’s top performers were Kaosi Chijioke (15 points, nine rebounds), Noah Harry (16 points, three assists) and Vinh Nguyen (12 points).
Berkmar 61, Meadowcreek 57
NORCROSS — Three double figure scorers helped Berkmar to a 61-57 victory over Meadowcreek on Friday.
Mekhi Ragland (15 points, seven rebounds), Tyson Jones (13 points, four rebounds) and Eddie Cooke III (15 points) led the Patriots, and Orion Champion chipped in seven points.
Dacula 61, North Forsyth 52
SUWANEE — Dacula powered past North Forsyth 61-52 Friday behind 23 points from Jaden Mattison.
Jackson Sousa (17 points) and Keith Banks (16 points) also stood out for the Falcons.
Norcross 72, Discovery 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross defeated Discovery 72-49 in 7-AAAAAAA Friday.
Seckinger 71, Cedar Shoals 66 (OT)
ATHENS — Seckinger edged Cedar Shoals 71-66 in overtime Friday, improving to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in region play.
Tony Wells had 25 points to lead Seckinger, while Tony Wells scored 15, Akivo Walker scored 12 and I.V. Redmond added nine points.
Hebron 65, North Clayton 44
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian defeated North Clayton 65-44 Friday.
MaTaj Glover (15 points, six assists, four steals), Jelani Smith-Mason (12 points, five rebounds, two steals) and Trace Wilhite (11 points, five rebounds, two steals) led the Lions.
Providence 84, Pinecrest 42
LILBURN — Kamron Carryl had 19 points and three assists Friday as No. 5-ranked Providence Christian routed Pinecrest 84-42.
The Storm (8-2) also got 13 points and six rebounds from Lawson Stephens, and eight points and four rebounds from Dre Booker. Nine Providence players made a 3-pointer and 11 players scored.
