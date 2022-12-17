SEITZ (63 of 80).jpg

Scenes from North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge High School Friday, December 16, 2022. Peachtree Ridge took the win 62-51. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys basketball team stayed perfect in Region 7-AAAAAAA with a 62-51 win over North Gwinnett on Friday.

The Lions (9-1, 3-0) were led by Khush Chauhan’s 18 points, and Byron Martin’s 14 points. Connor Teasley added eight points in the win.

Recommended for you