SNELLVILLE — Parkview’s boys basketball team edged 10th-ranked South Gwinnett 53-51 Friday for a big Region 4-AAAAAAA win.
Asher Woods led the Panthers (12-8, 2-2) with 17 points, and Nekhi Fisher added 10 points.
South falls to 15-3 overall and 1-1 in the region.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 68, Peachtree Ridge 65
SUWANEE — Collins Hill topped rival Peachtree Ridge 68-65 Friday in an 8-AAAAAAA game.
Ethan Davis led the Eagles (8-8, 1-2) with 22 points, Kaden McArthur scored 17 and Amare Banks and Jayden Williams scored 11 each.
Peachtree Ridge falls to 8-9 overall and 0-3 in the region.
Mountain View 63, Mill Creek 56
HOSCHTON — Mountain View defeated rival Mill Creek 63-56 in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Mike White led the Bears (13-6, 3-1) with 21 points, Chance Boothe scored 17, Richard Rojas had 10 points and C.J. Johnson added eight points.
Mill Creek falls to 8-9 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Meadowcreek 71, Duluth 57
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek posted a 71-57 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Mustangs improve to 7-9 overall and 5-2 in the region.
David Culbreath-Martin led Duluth (6-11, 1-4) with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Discovery 59, Dunwoody 46
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery posted a 59-46 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Shiloh 67, Lanier 55
SNELLVILLE — D.J. Leak helped third-ranked Shiloh pull away late Friday for a 67-55 win over Lanier in 8-AAAAAA.
Leak finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Trevon Payton also scored 16. The Generals (14-0, 4-0) also got 11 points each from Seryl Slater and Emmanuel Okogie.
Lanier falls to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the region.
Buford 69, Central Gwinnett 43
BUFORD — No. 2-ranked Buford routed Central Gwinnett 69-43 for an 8-AAAAAA win on Friday.
Jaylon Taylor and Malachi Brown scored 16 each in the victory. The Wolves are 13-3 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Habersham 67, Dacula 64
MOUNT AIRY — Dacula fell 67-64 to Habersham Central on Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Falcons (9-7, 2-2) were led by Lamariyon Jordan (13 points, seven rebounds), Josh Mathurin (12 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, five steals), Gabe Omoregie (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Blake Wilson (10 points).
GAC 58, Westminster 43
ATLANTA — Josh Fulton scored 25 points Friday in eighth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian’s 58-43 win over Westminster in 5-AAA.
The Spartans (9-3, 3-2) also got 10 points and 11 rebounds from Eddie Page, nine points from Chad Jackson and seven points and five rebounds from Kaosi Chijioke.
Providence 69, New Faith 66
LILBURN — No. 10-ranked Providence Christian battled back Friday night for a 69-66 win over New Faith Christian.
The Storm (10-6), down 14 in the second quarter, got 23 points and eight rebounds from Tony Carpio, and 19 points and eight rebounds from Devin Long. Samuel Thacker and Braxton Miller stood out defensively in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.