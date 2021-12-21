ALPHARETTA — Parkview’s boys basketball team routed host Alpharetta 76-55 Tuesday to win the Raider Invitational.
Tournament MVP Asher Woods led the victory with 25 points, and he was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Mike Matthews. Chasz Holmes (12 points), Nekhi Fisher (11 points) and Jordan Riley (10 points) also contributed in the victory.
The Panthers enter their Christmas break with a 9-4 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenforest 55, Grayson 51
ATLANTA — Class A Private No. 1 Greenforest edged Grayson, ranked eighth in AAAAAAA, 55-51 Tuesday in the finals of the Playing For A Change Tournament at Pace Academy.
Tyrese Elliott led Grayson with 18 points and four steals.
Buford 65, Discovery 45
BUFORD — Buford, ranked first in AAAAAA, pulled away in the second half for a 65-45 victory Tuesday over Discovery.
Discovery led by four after a quarter and the game was tied at halftime before the Wolves opened up a lead over the final two quarters. Jaylon Taylor led Buford with 18 points and Malachi Brown scored 15.
Hebron 64, Tattnall Square 53
MACON — Hebron Christian defeated Tattnall Square 64-53 Tuesday behind 23 points from MaTaj Glover.
Justin Bartleson scored 16 points in the win, while Gabriel Selagea had 12 points and was key in rebounding.
