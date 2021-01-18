FAYETTEVILLE — Asher Woods and Jason Edwards helped Parkview to a 59-56 win over Luella in the J4Sports MLK Holiday Classic on Monday.
Woods had 19 points, three assists and three steals, and Edwards had 18 points, four assists and three steals. Michael Matthews (seven points, eight rebounds) also contributed in the win.
The Panthers are 9-3 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 55, Brookwood 41
MONROE — North Gwinnett won its fifth straight Monday, defeating Brookwood 55-41 in the MLK Classic at Monroe Area.
R.J. Godfrey led the Bulldogs (12-7) with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Brendan Rigsbee (11 points) and Thomas Allard (eight points, five assists) also played well.
Brookwood got nine points each from Khush Chauhan and Donovan Gray, and eight points from Chris Cole.
Trinity Christian 88, Collins Hill 82
ATLANTA — Despite 24 points from Ethan Davis, Collins Hill fell 88-82 to Trinity Christian in the MLK Showcase at Holy Innocents’ on Monday.
Dacula 77, Cherokee Bluff 70
MONROE — Lamariyon Jordan and Gabe Omoregie combined for 45 points Monday in Dacula’s 77-70 win over Cherokee Bluff in the MLK Classic at Monroe Area on Monday.
Jordan had 23 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Omoregie had 22 points and seven rebounds. Josh Mathurin (10 points, nine assists, four steals, three rebounds), Taevon Lewis (14 points, four rebounds) and Bryce Wilson (six assists) also contributed to the win.
Galloway 60, GAC 50
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 60-50 on Galloway on Monday in the MLK Classic at Holy Innocents’.
The Spartans were led by LaMarr Randolph (13 points, seven rebounds), Josh Fulton (13 points, three rebounds, three assists), Saiku White (seven points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Eddie Page (five points, eight rebounds).
Wesleyan 56, Lakeview 48
ATLANTA — Wesleyan defeated Holy Innocents’ 56-48 Monday in the MLK Classic at Holy Innocents’.
The Wolves (5-9) were led by Tate Gilley (17 points, three rebounds, two assists), Beau Brown (15 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) and Thomas Chipman (11 points, nine rebounds, three assists). Anakin Brown also made key baskets down the stretch, while Wyatt Hodges and Josh Kavel contributed great defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.