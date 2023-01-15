63ba5bf53244e.image.jpg

Osmar Garcia-Araujo

SUGAR HILL — A monster game by Osmar Garcia-Araujo and a double-double by Jayce Nathaniel powered Lanier’s boys basketball team to a 56-48 win over Gainesville in Region 8-AAAAAA on Saturday.

Garcia-Araujo had 26 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to lead the Longhorns (13-4), ranked third in Class AAAAAA. Nathaniel backed him up with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Recommended for you