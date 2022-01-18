SUGAR HILL — Omari Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left Tuesday lifted Dacula to a 73-71 win at Lanier 73-71 in Region 8-AAAAAA boys basketball.
Hamilton had 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists, and the Falcons (10-8, 3-3) also got 21 points, five rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists from Lamariyon Jordan.
Anthony Alston (nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks), Jackson Sousa (seven points, two rebounds), Josh Mathurin (three points, six assists, three rebounds), Gabe Omoregie (six points, five rebounds) and Blake Wilson (four points, four rebounds) also contributed to the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 104, Duluth 50
LILBURN— Malique Ewin had 34 points and 15 rebounds Tuesday as Berkmar, ranked fourth in AAAAAAA, cruised to a 104-50 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA play.
The Patriots (10-4, 6-0) also got 18 points from Jermahri Hill, 13 points and seven assists from Jameel Rideout and 11 points from Brycen Blaine.
Berkmar heads to Quincy, Ill., Friday for the Quincy Shootout.
GAC 68, Douglass 36
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian routed Douglass 68-36 in 5-AAA on Tuesday.
The Spartans were led by Josh Fulton (15 points, three assists, two rebounds), Eddie Page (12 points, seven rebounds), Chad Jackson (11 points), Athan Pohlman (nine points) and Carlton Lucas (six points, four rebounds).
Providence 76, Mill Creek 71
LILBURN — Providence Christian, ranked ninth in A Private, topped Mill Creek 76-71 on Tuesday.
Tony Carpio led the Storm with 25 points, 15 rebounds and four assists, while Devin Long had 14 points and four rebounds and Samuel Thacker added 11 points and four rebounds.
Mill Creek (8-10) was led by Trajen Greco (29 points, six assists, four rebounds) and Jonathan Taylor (21 points, three assists).
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.