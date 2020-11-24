SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Newton 74-62 Monday night in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic.
Dylan Gary had 19 points and three rebounds, and Thomas Allard had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists to lead the Bulldogs (1-1). Gary and Allard made six 3-pointers each.
R.J. Godfrey had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks, and Brendan Rigsbee contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Duluth 65, Mount Bethel 54
JEFFERSON — Zailan Blue scored 25 points Monday in Duluth’s 65-54 win over Mount Bethel.
Tristan Johnson had 13 points for the Wildcats, and William Peaks added 10 points.
Discovery 83, Clarke Central 48
BOGART — Discovery rolled past Clarke Central 84-48 Monday behind three double-figure scorers.
Ian Davis led the way with 17 points followed by Mikey Moncrease with 16 points and Daveion Teague-Parham with 14 points. The Titans are now 2-0.
Luella 54, Mountain View 51
DACULA — Mountain View fell to 0-2 on the season with a 54-51 loss to Luella in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
The Bears were led by Chance Boothe’s 14 points and Michael White’s nine points.
Dacula 53, Eastside 35
DACULA — Lamariyon Jordan had 17 points Monday in Dacula’s 53-35 win over Eastside.
Gabe Omoregie (10 points) and Taevon Lewis (seven points) also played well for the Falcons.
GAC 62, Trinity Christian 52
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian opened its season Monday with a 62-52 win over Trinity Christian.
Josh Fulton had 19 points and Lamarr Randolph scored 18 to lead the Spartans. Chad Jackson had eight points and Dominic Cooks scored seven in the win.
Hebron 64, T.L. Hanna 62
DACULA — Hebron Christian built an 11-point halftime lead and held on for a 64-62 victory Monday over T.L. Hanna (S.C.).
Jayden Williams scored 26 to lead the Lions, and Samuel Hutto scored 16. Jerill Nix had 10 rebounds and Scott Gabel added eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.