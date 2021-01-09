SUWANEE — North Gwinnett picked up a nice boys basketball win Saturday, defeating Archer 58-42 in a rematch of last season’s state playoff matchup, also won by North.
Thomas Allard scored 17 to lead the Bulldogs (9-7), while Dylan Gary had nine points and R.J. Godfrey scored seven. Gunnar Carlberg, Luke Keller and Brendan Rigsbee added six points each.
Archer’s Christian Drummer played tough defense on Godfrey, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome 10 North 3-pointers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Forsyth 68, Mill Creek 57
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek fell 68-57 against West Forsyth on Saturday.
The Hawks were led by Josh Battle’s 20 points, and Jonathan Taylor added 17 points.
Providence 61, GAC 59
LILBURN — Providence Christian edged Greater Atlanta Christian 61-59 on Saturday.
Elijah Williams had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Storm, while Chance Thacker (12 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Tony Carpio (11 points, 17 rebounds) also had big games.
GAC was led by Josh Fulton (23 points, 10 rebounds), Saiku White (15 points, four assists) and LaMarr Randolph (14 points, four rebounds).
