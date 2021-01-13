SUWANEE — Down by 10 points at halftime, North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team rallied for a 56-54 victory over rival Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Bulldogs (10-7, 3-0 region) were led by 19 points from R.J. Godfrey. Dylan Gary (13 points) and Thomas Allard (11 points) also scored in double figures for North.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Gwinnett 41, Brookwood 32
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett opened Region 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday with a 41-32 win over rival Brookwood.
Kevon Shepherd (14 points, six rebounds) and Maalik Leitch (12 points, five assists) led the way for the Comets, now 9-1 on the season.
Peachtree Ridge 49, Mountain View 40
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge improved to 2-0 in 8-AAAAAAA with a 49-40 win over Mountain View on Tuesday.
The Lions were led by Jairus Griffin (10 points, five rebounds), Chris Green (nine points, seven rebounds), Malcolm Noel (nine points, two assists) and Kaz Gates (seven rebounds, great defense).
Zay Wilson (13 points) and Javon Jordan (10 points) led the way for Mountain View (4-11).
Berkmar 86, Duluth 42
LILBURN — Double-doubles from Dara Olonade and Malique Ewin highlighted Berkmar’s 86-42 win over Berkmar in Region 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Olonade had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Ewin added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Patriots (12-4, 5-0) also got nine points from Ja’Ron Ford, eight points from Ahmed Soumahoro and eight points from Trey Lock.
Parkview 64, Newton 62
LILBURN — Asher Woods’ 24 points helped Parkview past Newton 64-62 on Tuesday.
The Panthers also got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Avantae Harper and 15 points from Jason Edwards.
Shiloh 50, Dacula 39
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh defeated Dacula 50-39 in an 8-AAAAAA game on Tuesday.
Dacula was led by 20 points and 14 rebounds from Gabe Omoregie, and 11 points and seven rebounds from Lamariyon Jordan.
Buford 56, Winder-Barrow 47
WINDER — London Williams had 17 points and 14 rebounds in Buford’s 56-47 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Malachi Brown (14 points), Marc Mauge (10 points), Alahn Sumler (nine points) and Caleb Blackwell (six points, six assists) also played well for the Wolves (12-2, 3-0).
Lanier 74, Central Gwinnett 39
SUGAR HILL — Lanier improved to 4-0 in 8-AAAAAA with a 74-39 win over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Longhorns (12-3) were led by Makai Vassell’s 12 points, Tahai Morgan’s 12 points, Andrew McConnell’s 10 points and Jayce Nathaniel’s nine points.
Cedar Grove 48, GAC 44
ELLENWOOD — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 48-44 in a Region 5-AAA matchup with Cedar Grove on Tuesday.
Josh Fulton (14 points, seven rebounds), LaMarr Randolph (12 points, four rebounds) and Saiku White (four points, seven rebounds) played well for the Spartans.
