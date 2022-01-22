SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team improved to 4-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA with a 57-48 win over Peachtree Ridge on Friday.
R.J. Godfrey led the sixth-ranked Bulldogs (15-3) with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Amaru Grosvenor (12 points), Dylan Gary (10 points) and Duke Clayton (eight points) also contributed in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 70, iSchool (Texas) 45
QUINCY, Ill. — Berkmar opened the Quincy (Ill.) Shootout with a 70-45 victory over iSchool of Lewisville (Texas) on Friday.
Malique Ewin led the way with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Jameel Rideout and Jermahri Hill scored 13 points each.
The Patriots (11-4), ranked fourth in AAAAAAA, face Father Tolton (Mo.) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the event.
Duluth 72, Discovery 68
DULUTH — Duluth edged Discovery 72-68 for a 7-AAAAAAA victory on Friday.
Andrew Daniels (22 points), Takata Murphy (18 points) and David Culbreath (11 points) led the way for the Wildcats, who snapped a six-game losing streak.
Discovery’s top performers were Robertson Gensee (18 points), Byron Martin (14 points), Zailan Blue (10 points) and Danu Baker (10 points).
Norcross 82, Meadowcreek 61
NORCROSS — Five Norcross players scored in double figures Friday on Senior Night in an 82-61 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
Senior Jerry Deng had 17 points and six rebounds, while fellow seniors Khadar Musa (seven points, two rebounds) and Hezzy Flagg (five rebounds, three assists) also played well.
London Johnson (15 points, three rebounds), Michael Zhang (13 points, three assists), Mier Panoam (14 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Samarion Bond (13 points, seven rebounds) were the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ other double-figure scorers.
Collins Hill 67, Mill Creek 64
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s Ethan Davis had 26 points, including the go-ahead basket with six seconds left, in Friday night’s 67-64 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
Kaden McArthur and Kai McArthur had 11 points each for the Eagles, and Amare Banks scored 10.
Stephen Jackson scored 20 for Mill Creek, which also got solid play from Jonathan Taylor (six points, eight assists, four steals) and Ben Cook (14 points).
Newton 81, Brookwood 55
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood fell 81-55 to No. 1-ranked Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Osiris Shabazz had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos.
Buford 75, Lanier 71
SUGAR HILL — Alahn Sumler’s 28 points Friday night helped No. 4 Buford past Lanier 75-71 in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves also got 17 points from Jaylon Taylor.
Shiloh 63, Winder-Barrow 44
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh, No. 2 in AAAAAAA, improved to 17-0 overall and 7-0 in 8-AAAAAA with a 63-44 win over Winder-Barrow on Friday.
The Generals got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Trevon Payton, 14 points from Isaiah Bertie and 10 points and seven rebounds from Zaron Jackson.
GAC 61, Redan 49
NORCROSS — Josh Fulton’s 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists powered eighth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian to a 61-49 win over Redan in 5-AAA play Friday.
Athan Pohlman (17 points), Eddie Page (four points, six rebounds), Kaosi Chijioke (six rebuonds) and Amare Williams (six points, two rebounds) also played well for the Spartans.
Providence 69, Wesleyan 58
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Providence Christian, ninth in A Private, defeated Wesleyan 69-58 in a 5-A Private game Friday.
Tony Carpio (23 points, three blocks), Devin Long (17 points, five rebounds) and Samuel Thacker (11 points, seven assists) led the Storm.
Wesleyan’s top scorers were Josh Kavel (22 points), Tate Gilley (16 points) and Thomas Chipman (13 points).
