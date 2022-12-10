LILBURN — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team edged Berkmar 55-54 in overtime in a big Region 7-AAAAAAA-opening clash Friday.
Julian Walker led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Blake Seitz had 10 points and five rebounds and Lane Vance added six points and six assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 75, Jefferson 44
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek rolled to a 75-44 win over Jefferson on Friday.
Stephen Akwiwu had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, while Jonathan Taylor (13 points), Nate Eroh (12 points, seven rebounds) and Gabe Collins (nine points) also were key contributors.
Peachtree Ridge 58, Discovery 53
LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge slipped past Discovery 58-53 Friday night.
The Lions, 8-0 overall and 2-0 in 7-AAAAAAA, got 11 points each from Connor Teasley and Rashad Dame. Bradley Goines added seven points.
Discovery was led by Alcine Muhammad (14 points, five rebounds), Jamere Tucker (13 points, seven rebounds), Trey Hobbs (10 points) and Robertson Gensee (nine points, three assists).
Archer 73, Dacula 35
DACULA — Kahmare Holmes had 23 points, six rebounds and six steals Friday as Archer routed Dacula 73-35.
The Tigers’ other top performers were Darrian Joseph (13 points, four rebounds, four assists), Josh Mathurin (nine points, seven steals, five rebounds, three assists), Elijah Davis (eight points, three rebounds, two steals), Jaylen Richardson (six points, three rebounds, two assists), Dominick Wright (four points, four rebounds) and Courtland Walker (four points, two steals, one assist).
Parkview 75, Meadowcreek 68
NORCROSS — Parkview defeated Meadowcreek 75-68 Friday behind Jacob Wilkins (20 points), Mike Matthews (16 points) and Antonio White (12 points).
Norcross 74, Duluth 56
DULUTH — Norcross downed Duluth 74-56 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday night.
GAC 67, North Springs 54
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian topped North Springs 67-54 Friday.
The Spartans were led by Kaosi Chijioke (14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists), Vinh Nguyen (13 points, seven rebounds, three assists), Amare Williams (10 points, eight rebounds), J.T. Wasiele (15 points, four assists), Noah Harry (eight points, six rebounds, three assists) and Nick Teague (seven points, six rebounds).
Providence 73, Athens Christian 64
LILBURN — Samuel Thacker led three double-figure scorers with 18 points Friday as Providence Christian defeated Athens Christian 73-64.
Devin Long (16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Thomas Malcolm (15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) had double-doubles for the Storm (7-2).
