Julian_Walker.JPG

Julian Walker, North Gwinnett

LILBURN — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team edged Berkmar 55-54 in overtime in a big Region 7-AAAAAAA-opening clash Friday.

Julian Walker led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Blake Seitz had 10 points and five rebounds and Lane Vance added six points and six assists.

