SUWANEE — North Gwinnett, fifth in Class AAAAAAA, cruised into the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals in boys basketball with a 78-52 win over Mill Creek on Monday at Collins Hill.
Dylan Gary had 21 points and seven rebounds in the win, while R.J. Godfrey (13 points) and Amaru Grosvenor (11 points) also scored in double figures. North also got nine points, six rebounds and six assists from Thomas Allard, eight points and eight rebounds from Julian Walker and 10 rebounds from Ethan Washington.
The Bulldogs (23-3), on a 17-game winning streak, face host Collins Hill in the tournament finals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Mill Creek (9-16) plays Mountain View for third place at 3 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 59, Mountain View 49
SUWANEE — Host Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 59-49 Monday in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
The Eagles (14-9) play North Gwinnett at 4:30 p.m. in Wednesday’s championship game. Kaden McArthur had 20 points to lead Collins Hill. Tyrese Mixon scored 12 and Ethan Davis and Amare Banks added nine points each.
Mike White led Mountain View (15-9) with 22 points. The Bears play Mill Creek for third place at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
GAC 67, Westminster 40
NORCROSS — Eddie Page had 17 points and an eye-catching 20 rebounds Monday in No. 8-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian’s 67-40 win over Westminster.
The Region 5-AAA Tournament victory clinched a state tournament berth.
Josh Fulton led the Spartans (21-5) with 24 points along with three rebounds and three assists, while Kaosi Chijioke (eight points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Athan Pohlman (eight points) also played well.
